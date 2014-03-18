10 Stars Who Should Play Ariel in Sofia Coppola’s ‘The Little Mermaid’

Best news ever for those of us who grew up completely obsessed with “The Little Mermaid”: word on the street (via The Hollywood Reporter) is that cool-girl director Sofia Coppola—the director behind gritty, grungy films like “Lost in Translation,” “Marie Antoinette,” and most recently “The Bling Ring”—has signed on to direct a live-action version of Disney’s iconic animated film “The Little Mermaid.” Let that sink in for a moment.

We couldn’t help ourselves—as soon as we heard the news, our brains started turning over which actress would take on the titular role of love-smitten Ariel. Obvious front-runners: Elle Fanning, Kirsten Dunst, and Emma Watson, all of whom have already been dubbed muses by Coppola, who has cast them all in her films (sometimes more than once). But there are some other, more left-of-center choices we enjoyed pondering—Lindsay Lohan, anyone?

