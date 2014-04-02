Watch ‘The Lion King’ Cast Surprise Plane Passengers With an Impromptu Performance

Broadway musicals aren’t necessarily something we typically talk about here at StyleCaster, but once the magic that happens on stage moves out into the real world, we tend to take notice. There’s nothing more real than a flight—and that’s precisely where the cast of Broadway’s “The Lion King” opted to randomly break out into song.

During a flight from Brisbane to Sydney, Australia, the entire cast of the Aussie version of the show busted out into “The Circle of Life,” the sweeping ballad that opens the show. Unsuspecting passengers were, naturally, blown away—wouldn’t you be?—and the song ends with a huge round of applause for all the powerhouse vocalists.

Start your Hump Day off right and watch the clip below!