The Le Corbusier Cheat Sheet: 10 Things To Know About the Famous Architect

If you’re in New York City, then you’ve heard murmurings about MoMA’s new Le Corbusier exhibit on the lips of the city’s art-savvy sophisticates (and cultural wannabes) alike.

But before you make the trek to see the show—which encompasses everything from the artist’s work as an architect, interior designer, artist, city planner, writer and photographer—you may want to familiarize yourself with a few Le Corbusier talking points. After all, we don’t want you wandering the gallery halls with your boss, say, only to be stumped when she mentions the Notre Dame du Haut.

Here, we’ve rounded up ten interesting factoids that will impress your fellow gallery-goers.

1. He Did Scandalous Sketches. Corbusier met French dancer Josephine Baker aboard a European ocean liner from South America. He then proceeded to sketch the starlet fully nude, a la Jack Dawson in “Titanic.”

2. He Took “High-Flying” Ideas to the Next Level. When designing the Ville Contemporaine—a series of sixty-story skyscrapers that were never built—Corbusier wanted to add rooftop airports that would allow planes to transport visitors between the buildings.

3. He Designed Entire Cities. The first planned city in India, Chandigarh, was the brainchild of Le Corbusier.

4. He Kept Colorful Company. Benito Mussolini invited the architect to lecture in Rome in 1934.

5. He Wasn’t Really Le Corbusier. The artist adopted this pseudonym—which was inspired by his grandmother’s last name—after publishing his manifesto, “Apres le Cubisme,” which he felt had grown overly romantic (despite the fact that he was a cubist painter at the time).

6. He Had Famous Enemies. There’s nothing like a little healthy competition among creative contemporaries. Salvador Dali dubbed Le Corbusier’s buildings “the ugliest and most unacceptable in the world.” Furthermore, he took particular satisfaction after his death, saying that it filled him “with an immense joy.”

7. He Had a Thing for Chairs. Corbusier’s chrome-plated tubular furniture became iconic, but he had a professed preference for chairs over sofas, explaining: “Chairs are architecture. Sofas are bourgeois.”

8. DaVinci Was His Divine Inspiration. Much of Corbusier’s work was influenced or inspired directly by the work of Leonardo Da Vinci, specifically his use of the “golden ratio,” which served as the basis for his architectural proportions.

9. The Whole Open Hand Thing. “Le Main Ouverte” is a motif throughout Le Corbusier’s work. For the artist, it was a personal symbol of peace and reconciliation—”it is open to give and open to receive.” The largest of Corbusier’s open hands is 28-meters high in Chandigarh, India—the city he himself designed.

10. He Met a Watery Demise. Defying his doctor’s wishes, Le Corbusier went for a swim while summering at his home in the south of France. A group of bathers found his body.