Shop Le Labo For Less Via The Laundress’ Cyber Monday Sale—No, This Is Not A Drill

End 2020 on a high note by treating yourself to some amazing laundry detergent and cleaning supplies. You shouldn’t underestimate how much better your life will be (and how much better your clothes will smell)! And with cult-favorite The Laundress’s Cyber Monday sale, you can discounts on your faves or go rogue and try something new.

The Laundress is offering 25 percent off with the code SAVE25, and they’re throwing in a stain bar for free. If that wasn’t enough, there’s also free shipping on orders over $50. And when they mean site-wide, they mean site-wide. The Laundress did a collab with fan-favorite luxury perfume brand Le Labo, and those detergents are on sale as well.

Just think: Your clothes, towels and bedding can smell like Santal 33…All. The. Time. You can wrap yourself up in sheets and a comforter washed in a detergent that’s modeled off of two of Le Labo’s most famous perfumes—Santal 33 and Rose 31. That’s almost better than wearing the perfume as your signature scent every day. Or alternatively, you could go full Le Labo and use both the perfume and The Laundress detergent line. That’s some true commitment.

In addition to the Le Labo collab, The Laundress also offers gift sets and home cleaning products, so your home—which you are spending more time than ever in—can be fresh-smelling and clean. On The Laundress’ website, everything is broken down by what you need to wash or clean, so you’ll never accidentally use a harsh detergent or product on delicate cashmere, for example. They demystify cleaning and washing for you, so you don’t have to text your mom for advice anymore.

Get shopping, because the sale ends tonight, but you’ll smell good forever!

Le Labo Gift Set

Looking for an amazing holiday present? Look no further. This duo set comes with both the Le Labo Rose 31 detergent and the Le Labo Santal 33 detergent, so your friend can try out both scents.

Le Labo Santal Detergent

Your sheets, duvet and every machine-washable item of clothing you own can now smell like the famous Le Labo Santal 33. You won’t ever want to wash your clothes in anything else.

Le Labo Rose Detergent

Smell like Rose 31 everywhere you go—without even buying the perfume.This detergent is highly concentrated, so you can use it for up to 32 washes. That’s more than your average bottle of detergent.

Holiday Wash & Stain Bar

Are you a big spiller? The holiday wash and stain bar is here to help you out. You can just put in your purse when you’re on-the-go (or in your home) and scrub out those wine or food stains out of clothes or upholstery.