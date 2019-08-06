The Cast of ‘The Kitchen’ Looked Beyond Incredible at the Film’s Premiere

Scroll To See More Images

It isn’t very often that I’m obsessed with the cast of a film. More often than not, there’s probably one person in a film who I’m excited to see on the big screen—but the cast of the upcoming film The Kitchen is another story. At The Kitchen red carpet premiere on Monday night, the cast strutted their stuff, and now I have three new style icons. The stars of the new movie, Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elizabeth Moss, all looked drop-dead gorgeous in front of the cameras. Each were draped in stunning looks that totally suited their own personal style. If you were hoping to pick a favorite, you’re going to be disappointed, because all three of these ensembles were—dare I say—perfect.

I mean, talk about squad goals. The three stars of the film are already each iconic on their own, but together, it’s like Powerpuff Girls: Hollywood Actor Edition. I couldn’t be more obsessed with this cast if I tried. All I want is to become best friends with McCarthy, Haddish and Moss, and have them dress me for pretend film premieres. Is that too much to ask? (If your answer is yes, just don’t tell me, thanks!)

First, we have Elizabeth Moss in this stunning black sequin number. The off-the-shoulder mini dress paired with Moss’ slicked back hair (totally reminiscent of the ’80s, right?!) and pearlescent bangle bracelets has me feeling some type of way.

Also in all black is my queen Tiffany Haddish, wearing a Galia Lahay gown so stunning, I have to shield my eyes from all the beauty. Have you ever seen anyone look more elegant than Haddish does in this dress? Because I most certainly have not. To say I’m swooning would be an understatement.

Finally, Melissa McCarthy stepped out in front of the cameras in custom Marchesa. That’s truly the goal right there: Show up to your own film premiere in a custom designer frock. And peep those red heels the actress added for a pop of color. This ensemble is truly gorgeous.