The Kardashians Will Talk About Bruce Jenner’s Transition For a Special E! Broadcast

It’s still not over, people. In news that will surprise absolutely nobody, the Kardashians have a lot to say on the matter of Bruce Jenner‘s gender transition, which the 65-year-old former Olympian discussed publicly for the first time last Friday in a two-hour “20/20” special with Diane Sawyer.

Following the tell-all interview, People confirms that E!—which inked a $100 million deal with the Kardashian family earlier this year—is set to air another “special” on the subject “that will capture intimate family conversations where [Bruce’s] transition and what it means for those relationships is discussed,” People reports. Keep in mind this is separate from the network’s upcoming eight-part docuseries about Bruce.

While Kris Jenner has stayed fairly quiet on the subject so far, she will take part in the special broadcast, as will Khloé, Kourtney, Scott Disick and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Sawyer said Kris declined to comment during the “20/20” special, something Kris refuted with a a fiery tweet Friday night stating that she hadn’t actually been asked to weigh in. Jenner’s team later clarified the matter with People in a statement: “Kris does not have official representation but a message was left at her office and she was asked for fact checking. Kris said she was unable to respond because she had not seen the special. She did not say, ‘No comment.’ ”

At this stage, it looks like Kim won’t be included in the program—perhaps she fancies herself too famous to appear with the rest of the brood, since she did appear on the “Today” show solo Monday, talking to Matt Lauer about Bruce.