Here’s How Much the Kardashians Make on Their New Show vs. ‘KUWTK’ & Who Makes the Most

As one of the richest families in the world, it’s no wonder why fans want to know about the Kardashians’ salaries for their new Hulu show, The Kardashians, and how they compare to their former TV show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The Kardashian-Jenner family—Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner—made their reality TV debut on season 1 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in October 2007. The show, which is one of E!’s highest rated series of all time, went on to run for 14 years and 20 seasons until its series finale in June 2021. To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kim wrote in an Instagram post in 2020. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

She continued, “Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”

Less than a year later, the Kardashian-Jenners announced their new reality TV show, The Kardashians, on Hulu. The series premiered in April 2022 and was seen by millions of viewers. The show also led to curiosity over how much the Kardashian-Jenners are making from Hulu compared to what they made on E!. So what are The Kardashians salaries for Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie and how does it compare to Keeping Up With the Kardashians? Read on for what we know about The Kardashians salaries and how much they make now.

What does Kris Jenner make on The Kardashians?

The Kardashians salary: $8.3 million – $12.5 million per season

Keeping Up With the Kardashians salary: $5 million – $7.5 million per season

Net worth: $170 million

What does Kris Jenner make on The Kardashians? Variety reported in 2022 that the Kardashian-Jenners were paid at nine figures—or at least $100 million—for two seasons and 40 episodes of The Kardashians. “Well, money always matters,” Kris told Variety at the time about why the family decided to move from E! to Hulu. “I think that anybody would be foolish to say that money doesn’t matter anymore.”

Khloé also confirmed to Variety that all six Kardashian-Jenner cast members—Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie—received the same salary for The Kardashians. “We are all equals,” Khloé said. This means that each Kardashian-Jenner made at least $16.6 million for The Kardashians. All six Kardashian-Jenners are also executive producers on the series. “We stepped up to a great deal that they very much deserve,” Dana Walden, chairman of entertainment of Disney Television (which owns Hulu) told Variety. “Who would you want more for your unscripted slate than the Kardashians? They perfectly symbolize our strategy, which is taking big shots, but the right shots, and betting on incredible talent and best-in-class opportunities in each genre.”

Though the $100 million was split equally among the Kardashian-Jenners, Kris still stands to make the most. As Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie’s manager, Kris takes a 10 percent cut of her children’s businesses, according to Forbes. If this was also true for The Kardashians, this means that Kris received $10 million from her 10 percent cut Hulu’s total $100 million pay for The Kardashians, as well as a sixth of the remaining $90 million split among the six Kardashian-Jenner women. A sixth of $90 million is $15 million, which means that Kris made a total of $25 million for two seasons of The Kardashians, while her five daughters made $15 million each.

The numbers are also a lot more than what the Kardashian-Jenners made for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ran on E! for 20 seasons from 2007 to 2021. In 2017, Variety reported that the Kardashian-Jenners signed a “below $100 million” deal with E! to renew KUWTK through 2021. TMZ, however, reported at the time that the number was even higher. According to TMZ, the Kardashian-Jenners signed a $150 million deal with E! in 2017 to renew KUWTK for five seasons. TMZ also reported that E! didn’t pay the Kardashian-Jenners individually. Instead, it paid the family as a whole and it was Kardashian-Jenners’ decision on how the money would be split. In a 2017 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kris confirmed that the KUWTK pay was divided equally among the family. “Everybody gets paid pretty much equally, because we all film a lot and we all work hard, and we’ve created this show and this brand for the last decade. Everybody’s happy,” Kris said at the time.

If what Kris said was true, this means that each of the six Kardashian-Jenner women made $25 million for five seasons of KUWTK. However, if Kris made her 10 percent cut as usual, this means that she made $15 million from E!’s total $150 million for KUWTK, as well as a sixth of the remaining $135 million split among her and her five daughters. (Kris’ son, Rob Kardashian, retired as a main cast member on KUWTK after season 8 in 2013, four years before their final deal with E!). This means that Kris made a total of $37.5 million for five seasons of The Kardashians, while her daughters made $22.5 million each. Kris, Kourtney, Kim and Khloé were also executive producers on KUWTK, which means they likely made more than Kendall and Kylie, who were just cast members. Though that exact number is unclear.

So which pays more: E! or Hulu? If you look at the numbers per season, the Kardashian-Jenners made $8.3 million (or $7.5 million with Kris’ cut) per season of The Kardashians, and $5 million (or $4.5 million with Kris’ cut) per season of KUWTK. Kris, for her part, made $12.5 million per season of The Kardashians and $7.5 million per season of KUWTK if she received her usual 10 percent cut from her daughters. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kris’ net worth is $170 million, with $40 million earned each year.

What does Kourtney Kardashian make on The Kardashians?

The Kardashians salary: $7.5 million – $8.3 million per season

Keeping Up With the Kardashians salary: $4.5 – $5 million per season

Net worth: $65 million

What does Kourtney Kardashian make from The Kardashians? Kourtney makes between $7.5 million to $8.3 million per season on The Kardashians. According to Variety, Hulu paid the Kardashian-Jenners at least $100 million for two seasons and 40 episodes of The Kardashians. That number was split evenly among the family’s six main cast members: Kris, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie. With Kris’ 10 percent cut as the manager of the Kardashian-Jenners, each daughter, including Kourtney, made around $15 million for two seasons (or $7.5 million per season) of The Kardashians. Without Kris’ 10 percent cut, however, each daughter made around $16.6 million for two seasons (or $8.3 million per season) of the series.

The amounts are still a lot more than what the Kardashian-Jenners made for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. According to TMZ, E! paid the Kardashian-Jenners $150 million for the final five seasons of KUWTK. Kris also confirmed in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show at the time that the number was divided equally among the cast, which means that the Kardashian-Jenner daughters, including Kourtney, made $25 million for five seasons (or $5 million per season) without Kris’ cut and $22.5 million for five seasons (or $4.5 million per season) with Kris’ cut. Along with The Kardashians, Kourtney also makes money from her lifestyle site, Poosh, as well as social media sponsorships. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kourtney Kardashian’s net worth is $65 million, with $10 million earned each year.

What does Kim Kardashian make on The Kardashians?

The Kardashians salary: $7.5 million – $8.3 million per season

Keeping Up With the Kardashians salary: $4.5 – $5 million per season

Net worth: $1.4 billion

What does Kim Kardashian make from The Kardashians? Kim makes between $7.5 million to $8.3 million per season on The Kardashians. Kim’s salary is a sixth of the $100 million Hulu paid the Kardashian-Jenners for The Kardashians, which was divided evenly among the five Kardashian-Jenners—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie—and their mother, Kris. It’s unclear, however, if Kris took a 10 percent cut of her daughters Kardashians salaries as their manager. If Kris took a cut, Kim made around $15 million for two seasons (or $7.5 million per season) of The Kardashians. If Kris didn’t take a cut, Kim made around $16.6 million for two seasons (or $8.3 million per season) of the series.

“Officially the Kardashian-Jenner family will be developing global content. But Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kris, Kendall, and Kylie will also be involved with marketing and getting buzz for the network, and getting paid a fortune for it,” a source told OK! magazine in 2021 about the Kardashian-Jenners’ pay for The Kardashians. The amount is also millions of dollars more than what the family made for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. According to TMZ, E! paid the Kardashian-Jenners $150 million for the final five seasons of KUWTK. Kris also confirmed in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that the number was split equally among the cast, which means that Kim made $25 million for five seasons (or $5 million per season) without Kris’ cut and $22.5 million for five seasons (or $4.5 million per season) with Kris’ cut. As an executive producer, alongside Kris, Kourtney and Khloé, Kim also likely made more on KUWTK than her youngest sisters, Kendall and Kylie. Along with The Kardashians, Kim’s income also includes what she makes from her cosmetics company, KKW Beauty, fragrance company, KKW Fragrance, and shapewear brand, SKIMS, as well as social media sponsorships. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kim Kardashian’s net worth is $1.4 billion, with $80 million earned each year.

What does Khloé Kardashian make on The Kardashians?

The Kardashians salary: $7.5 million – $8.3 million per season

Keeping Up With the Kardashians salary: $4.5 – $5 million per season

Net worth: $50 million

What does Khloé Kardashian make on The Kardashians? Khloé makes between $7.5 million to $8.3 million per season on The Kardashians. The number comes from the $100 million Hulu paid the Kardashian-Jenners for two seasons and 40 episodes of The Kardashians, according to Variety, which also reported that the amount was split evenly among the six Kardashian-Jenner women: Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie. With Kris’ 10 percent cut as the Kardashian-Jenners’ manager, each of the Kardashian-Jenner women would’ve made around $15 million for two seasons (or $7.5 million per season) of The Kardashians. Without Kris’ 10 percent cut, each of the Kardashan-Jenner daughters would’ve made around $16.6 million for two seasons (or $8.3 million per season) of the series. “It definitely played a factor because we give so much of our personal lives up for entertainment,” Khloé told Variety of Hulu’s pay for The Kardashians “We always have our private family conversations, and we’re pretty brutal, me and my sisters, with what we will settle for or not settle for. But not all money is good money. It has to be a good fit, and Hulu was just the perfect fit for us.”

Compared to Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé makes a lot more on her family’s new series. According to TMZ, E! paid the Kardashian-Jenners $150 million for the final five seasons of KUWTK. Kris also confirmed in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that the number was split equally among the cast, which means that Khloé made $25 million for five seasons (or $5 million per season) without Kris’ cut and $22.5 million for five seasons (or $4.5 million per season) with Kris’ cut. As an executive producer, alongside Kris, Kourtney and Kim, Khloé also likely made more on KUWTK than her youngest sisters, Kendall and Kylie. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Khloé Kardashian’s net worth is $50 million, with $15 million earned each year. Along with The Kardashians, Khloé’s income also includes her fashion brand, Good American, and social media sponsorships.

What does Kendall Jenner make on The Kardashians?

The Kardashians salary: $7.5 million – $8.3 million per season

Keeping Up With the Kardashians salary: $4.5 – $5 million per season

Net worth: $45 million

What does Kendall Jenner make on The Kardashians? Kendall makes between $7.5 million to $8.3 million per season on The Kardashians. According to Variety, the Kardashian-Jenners were paid nine figures—or at least $100 million—by Hulu for two seasons and 40 episodes of The Kardashians. If divided evenly among the six Kardashian-Jenner women—Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie—the amount would pay Kendall $15 million for two seasons ($7.5 million per season) of The Kardashians with Kris’ 10 percent manager’s cut or $16.6 million for two seasons ($8.3 million per season) without Kris’ manager’s cut.

Along with Kris, Kourtney, Kim and Khloé, Kendall and Kylie are also executive producers on The Kardashians, a huge change from their roles on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, where they were just cast members on. For KUWTK, the Kardashian-Jenner family was paid $150 million by E! for the final five season. Kris confirmed in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that the amount was split equally among the cast, which means that Kendall made $25 million for five seasons (or $5 million per season) without Kris’ cut and $22.5 million for five seasons (or $4.5 million per season) with Kris’ cut. However, given that Kendall and Kylie weren’t executive producers on KUWTK, they likely made less than Kris and their older sisters, Kourtney, Kim and Khloé, who did have producer credits. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kendall Jenner’s net worth is $45 million. Along with The Kardashians, Kendall also makes money from her modeling career with brands like Estee Lauder, as well as her tequila company, 818 Tequila.

What does Kylie Jenner make on The Kardashians?

The Kardashians salary: $7.5 million – $8.3 million per season

Keeping Up With the Kardashians salary: $4.5 – $5 million per season

Net worth: $700 million

What does Kylie Jenner make on The Kardashians? Kylie makes between $7.5 million to $8.3 million per season for The Kardashians, the same amount as her sisters: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Kendall. According to Variety, Hulu paid the Kardashian-Jenners $100 million for two seasons and 40 episodes of The Kardashians, which was split equally among the six Kardashian-Jenner women: Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie. It’s unclear if Kris received her 10 percent manager’s cut from the deal, but if she did, each of the Kardashian-Jenner daughters, including Kylie, would’ve made $15 million for two seasons ($7.5 million per season) of The Kardashians. If Kris didn’t take a cut, each of the Kardahian-Jenner women would’ve made $16.6 million for two seasons ($8.3 million per season) for the series.

Unlike Keeping Up With the Kardashians, where they were just cast members on, Kendall and Kylie are also executive producers on The Kardashians, along with Kris, Kourtney, Kim and Khloé. For KUWTK, the Kardashian-Jenners were paid $150 million by E! for the final five seasons, which would’ve paid them $25 million for five seasons (or $5 million per season) without Kris’ cut and $22.5 million for five seasons (or $4.5 million per season) with Kris’ cut. Given that Kendall and Kylie weren’t executive producers, they likely would’ve made less than Kris, Kourtney, Kim and Khloé, who did have producer credits. Kylie is also the only Kardashian-Jenner woman to not be a full-time cast member on KUWTK. She was a guest in season 14. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kylie Jenner’s net worth is $700 million. Along with The Kardashians, Kylie’s net worth also comes from her beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics, her skin care company, Kylie Skin, swimwear company, Kylie Swim, and her baby clothes brand, Kylie Baby.

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

