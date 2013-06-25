The Kanye West Guide to Decor: His 8 Rules For Creating the Perfect Home

While rap superstar (and self-proclaimed “God”) Kanye West has been notoriously press shy in recent years, he’s been opening up as of late—in large part due to promotional responsibilities surrounding his new album Yeezus, and of course his tabloid-friendly relationship with Kim Kardashian.

He’s shared tons of interesting tidbits, many of which were in yesterday’s piece courtesy of W magazine, which highlighted West’s highflying life in Paris—which has quickly become his favorite city. The best info we received were West’s home decorating tips, and we couldn’t resist compiling them into a handy guide on how Yeezy thinks you should decorate your home. Read on for more!

1. Your ceramic cups speak volumes about who you are as a person. At one point in the interview, Kardashian’s overbearing (and label loving) mother Kris Jenner visits West’s flat in Paris. He immediately takes her to the kitchen, where she shows off a new set of ceramic cups by Frances Palmer. If this doesn’t make you realize that it’s necessary to really think about what kind of ceramic cups you have, then you clearly have a problem.

2. If you don’t like your house, just hire someone to change it entirely. As he is a recent father, West is obviously upsizing, so he and Kardashian recently bought a palatial 9,000 square foot house in Bel Air, California. However, he hates the faux-Mediterranean style. Thus, he’s hired Romanian architect Oana Stanescu to redo it completely. Stanescu agrees that it’s practically unlivable in its current state, stating, “It’s so bad, seriously—it couldn’t be any worse.” Um, then why did you buy it?

3. Always consult with multiple decorators and then take which ideas you like the best. For his baby’s room in Paris, as well as a renovation of the loft, West is sparing no expense. He’s consulting with several competing designers and architects, and not even disclosing this to a few of them (a etiquette no no in the design world). He’ll likely be handpicking his favorite ideas from the bunch in order to create his masterpiece.

4. Always know what furniture you like. While West was on a tour of the historically significant Villa Savoye designed by Le Corbusier, he remarked, “I love banquettes and sh*t.” It’s crucial that you know what kind of pieces you like. West’s favorite furniture designers including Living Divani, Pierre Jeanneret, and, naturally Le Corbusier.

5. Everything you eat should be served on Hermès plates. It’s all about presentation—even when you’re eating Chinese takeout or stir-fried vegetables, which West consumes off Hermès plates. Hermès is not special occasion china—it’s everyday china.

6. Every accessory in your life should match. In addition to a custom Porsche Panamera painted matte black, he also has a MacBook Pro laptop that’s also matte black. Our guess is his matte obsession doesn’t stop there.

7. Spend money on things that people will remember. While touring Villa Savoye, West noted, “I bet there were people at the time who said to the owners of this house, ‘Why would you spend your money on this?’ And those people, I bet you that today nobody is visiting their house.” Obviously, it’s important that people visit your house long after you’re gone.

8. Don’t stop at your home—you can design the world. West admitted that while he clearly has a passion for music, fashion, and his homes, he has ambitions that stretch far beyond that. Eventually, he hopes to open operas, amusement parks, and maybe even entire cities if he’s able to swing it. Yeah, entire cities.

What do you think of Kanye West’s home decor tips? Will you implement them into your life?