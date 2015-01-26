The Jared Leto-Lupita Nyong’o Dating Rumors Are Starting Up Again

We know the rumors about Jared Leto and Lupita Nyong’o hooking up are kind of tired at his point—last year at this time, the world freaked out when they realized something might be brewing between the unfairly-attractive Oscar winners—but alas, the buzz is cropping up again. Gotta love awards season!

According to a source, the actors were getting close at the Weinstein party following the 2015 SAG Awards, where they presented together. “Lupita and Jared looked cozy chatting in a corner. Very cozy,” a source told People. “And they continued the closeness together on the dance floor.”

Apart from the source sounding laughably James Bond-like (“Cozy. Very cozy.”), we don’t doubt that there could be some truth to the buzz.

Last year, Jared referred to Lupita as his “future ex-wife” during the Independent Spirit Awards (likely referencing the dating rumors and the fact they were seen together at a hotel in New York around that time); and after his Oscar win in 2014, Jared appeared on “The Ellen Degeneres Show” and didn’t deny it when the host referred to Lupita as his girlfriend.

Yeah, yeah: We know that two smart, talented, beautiful people can be good friends—and that today’s tabloid culture all but forces fake couples down our throats—but we definitely wouldn’t be mad if these two got together for real.

Well, maybe a little little mad—we imagine dating Leto comes with a host of hair tutorials (How to Master Ombré, How to Get Model-Off-Duty Texture, How to Pull Off a Braid Anywhere—Even If You’re a Dude)—but we’ll just have to rely on YouTube for those.