The It-Girl’s Guide to Style

The phrase “It-girl” has become second-nature to describe any cool young woman who’s having a moment. Fashion girls, party girls, socialites, actresses, rockers, pretty faces that don’t do much have all been branded “ones to watch” at one point at another, often photographed leaving nightclubs, sitting front-row at fashion shows, sipping Champagne at private dinners, parties, and art openings, and rolling with a clique of other—equally captivating—girls.

The definition of an It-girl, of course, means different things to different crowds—you’ve got your mass-market versions that show up in the tabloids, like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, and Solange Knowles; there are the fashion girls who have broken through to the mainstream in a big way (Alexa Chung, Cara Delevingne, Olivia Palermo); and then sits the ones you might not know by name unless you live in a big city like New York and keep up with the so-called “cool crowd,” girls who are usually products of the intersection between fashion, music, and nightlife (Harley Viera- Newton, Atlanta De Cadenet.)

One thing all these girls have in common: They have style with a capital S. This is especially evident in September and February, when they flit from New York to London to Milan to Paris for Fashion Week, and cram our social media feeds with photos of parties, outfits, and the view from top runways.

We decided to take a look at a handful of current true-blue It-girls—some of whom you’ve heard of, others maybe not—who’ve been front and center at all the biggest shows during the last few seasons, and whose flawless style is worth emulating.