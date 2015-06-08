The It-Girl’s Guide to Style

The phrase “It-girl” has become second-nature to describe any cool young woman who’s having a moment. Fashion girls, party girls, socialites, actresses, rockers, pretty faces that don’t do much have all been branded “ones to watch” at one point at another, often photographed leaving nightclubs, sitting front-row at fashion shows, sipping Champagne at private dinners, parties, and art openings, and rolling with a clique of other—equally captivating—girls.
The definition of an It-girl, of course, means different things to different crowds—you’ve got your mass-market versions that show up in the tabloids, like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, and Solange Knowles; there are the fashion girls who have broken through to the mainstream in a big way (Alexa Chung, Cara Delevingne, Olivia Palermo); and then sits the ones you might not know by name unless you live in a big city like New York and keep up with the so-called “cool crowd,” girls who are usually products of the intersection between fashion, music, and nightlife (Harley Viera- Newton, Atlanta De Cadenet.)
One thing all these girls have in common: They have style with a capital S. This is especially evident in September and February, when they flit from New York to London to Milan to Paris for Fashion Week, and cram our social media feeds with photos of parties, outfits, and the view from top runways.
We decided to take a look at a handful of current true-blue It-girls—some of whom you’ve heard of, others maybe not—who’ve been front and center at all the biggest shows during the last few seasons, and whose flawless style is worth emulating.
Click through to learn a few style lessons from some of the coolest It-girls around.
Atlanta de Cadenet
The daughter of photographer Amanda de Cadenet and Duran Duran bassist John Taylor, this It-girl is regularly spotted sitting front row at Fashion Week, DJing top parties, and killing it with her impossibly cool sense of style that includes everything from grungy vintage band tees to prim designer dresses. Like what you see? Check out the shoot we did with her in 2013!
Harley Viera-Newton
We've been admirers of this New York DJ, model, beauty ambassador, and all-around It-girl's style for years. Whether she's rocking a ladylike nipped-waist dress and matching heels with her signature long blonde hair and red lips, adding a girly twist to boyish separates, or killing it at Coachella in denim shorts, breezy flats and Chanel cross-body bags, we're definitely—and continuously— inspired.
Harley Viera-Newton and Atlanta de Cadenet
Langley Fox
The great-granddaughter of Ernest Hemingway, daughter of actress Mariel Hemingway, and sister to model and fellow It-girl Dree Hemingway, this up-and-coming artist and model is a Fashion Week regular, and always stands out thanks to her distinct downtown, '90s-tinged style.
Laura Jackson
Last year, British Vogue proclaimed that Jackson—an English TV presenter, fashion aficionado (Chanel has recently started dressing her) and working cook—"is adding new weight to the term It-girl." Often spotted front-row at London Fashion Week, Jackson's known for her feminine, Parisian-inspired style ("If I'm not sure what to wear, I just Google pictures of Françoise Hardy and Jane Birkin, that always sorts me out," she told Vogue), and is often compared to Alexa Chung. "Someone said to me on Twitter the other day, 'Wow, you could be an Alexa Chung lookalike.' I replied and said, 'That's funny, usually people compare me to Kate Moss."
Tallulah Harlech
Harlech was born with serious fashion cred—she's daughter of Lady Amanda Harlech, who happens to be one of Karl Lagerfeld's muses, and was raised hobnobbing with industry heavyweights like Andre Leon Talley, Bruce Weber and Isabella Blow. She's now a model, aspiring actress and fashion It-girl, spotted in the front row and at fabulous parties worldwide.
Alma Jodorowsky
By trade, she's a French actress, but in the last year or so, Jodorowsky has become a fashion circuit regular, having modeled for Opening Ceremony and Chanel, where she's a front-row regular.
As for her sense of style, she admits it's ever-changing. “One day I’ll be bohemian in a seventies dress that I’ve stolen from my mom’s closet and the next, I’ll put on some Dr. Martens boots, cut-off shorts, and a tailored Chanel jacket to feel in control,” she told Vogue.
Kilo Kish
She's a singer, rapper, artist, and DJ, but Kilo KIsj is also a style star, thanks to a perfect mix of quirky pieces and high fashion sensibilities. She's regularly sitting front-row at Fashion Week, flitting back and forth between L.A. and New York, and she's designed a capsule collection for Maison Kitsuné.
Melusine Ruspoli
This girl is serious royalty—and not just the fashion kind. Born to an Italian prince and French model, the 20-year-old is an actual princess and a debutante (she made her official social debut in Paris, dressed in Chanel Haute Couture—NBD), who's also a regular at fashion shows, and starred in a Ferragamo campaign in 2014.