The Hundred Dresses Authors On The 5 Styles Every Girl Needs In Her Closet

The Hundred Dresses Authors On The 5 Styles Every Girl Needs In Her Closet

Meghan Blalock
by

the hundred dresses

The newest book to hit the fashion world with a fair amount of buzz, The Hundred Dresses: The Most Iconic Styles Of Our Time, which just came out this week, is a fun illustrated guide to the 100 dresses that inspired women’s lust and came to define their generations. (And, as we’ve seen, a red carpet dress can make or break any celebrity.)

Writing about the 100 dresses that have defined their generations is one thing, but we wanted to know how the everyday gal could fill her closet with dresses that will span eras whilst also making a statement. The book’s creators, author Erin McKean (she of The Secret Lives of Dresses fame) and illustrator Donna Mehalko, sat down with us to talk about their five picks for the dresses every woman needs in their closet.

See their answers, as well as cleverly illustrated depictions of the frocks, below!

Erin:

1. A Shirtdress. I like full-skirted ones myself.

The Shirtdress crop

© Donna Mehalko

2. A Duro. This is the style made popular by designer Duro Olowu.

3. The Wrap Dress.

© Donna Mehalko

4. A Classic Party Dress.

© Donna Mehalko

5. The Dorothy, which is a dress you can have adventures in.

© Donna Mehalko

Donna:

“Since everyone probably has at least one LBD, I think everyone should own 5 dresses that are the opposite of basic: dresses  that have an element of the costume about them, just for fun.”

1. The Beauxhemian

© Donna Mehalko

2. The Space Empress

© Donna Mehalko

3. The Cheongsam

The Cheongsam crop

4. The Japanese Fashion

The Japanese Fashion

© Donna Mehalko

5. The Bond Girl

The Bond Girl crop

© Donna Mehalko

The Hundred Dresses: The Most Iconic Styles Of Our Time, $23; at Amazon

