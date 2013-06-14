The newest book to hit the fashion world with a fair amount of buzz, The Hundred Dresses: The Most Iconic Styles Of Our Time, which just came out this week, is a fun illustrated guide to the 100 dresses that inspired women’s lust and came to define their generations. (And, as we’ve seen, a red carpet dress can make or break any celebrity.)

Writing about the 100 dresses that have defined their generations is one thing, but we wanted to know how the everyday gal could fill her closet with dresses that will span eras whilst also making a statement. The book’s creators, author Erin McKean (she of The Secret Lives of Dresses fame) and illustrator Donna Mehalko, sat down with us to talk about their five picks for the dresses every woman needs in their closet.

See their answers, as well as cleverly illustrated depictions of the frocks, below!

Erin:

1. A Shirtdress. I like full-skirted ones myself.

2. A Duro. This is the style made popular by designer Duro Olowu.

3. The Wrap Dress.

4. A Classic Party Dress.

5. The Dorothy, which is a dress you can have adventures in.

Donna:

“Since everyone probably has at least one LBD, I think everyone should own 5 dresses that are the opposite of basic: dresses that have an element of the costume about them, just for fun.”

1. The Beauxhemian

2. The Space Empress

3. The Cheongsam

4. The Japanese Fashion

5. The Bond Girl

The Hundred Dresses: The Most Iconic Styles Of Our Time, $23; at Amazon

