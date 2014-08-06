The Hottest Guys in Hollywood with Curly Hair

Sure, you’re familiar with the old adage “tall, dark, and handsome,” but what about “tall, curly, and handsome”? Well, curly-haired heartthrobs are taking the world of Hollywood by storm—from former “The O.C.” star Adam Brody to “Game of Thrones”‘ Kit Harington. We can’t say we’re surprised, considering that long, flowing locks are more assuredly back in style. (Ahem, even women want Jared Leto’s amazing mane.)

The entertainment mavens over at OK Magazine rounded up some of the hottest guys in Hollywood with luscious, curly hair—read on for their top picks!

You’ve been crushin’ on Adam Brody’s curly locks since Seth Cohen first captured your heart back in ’03. Leighton Meester should rejoice in the fact that her hubs has literally never had a bad hair day. Sigh, that curly-haired cutie.

Didn’t know this dude rocked curls? You can often see Brody Jenner’s breathtaking tendrils cascading out of the side of his baseball hats. #Love.

Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington embraces his gorgeous head of hair, and we’re into it. Yes, even the scruff.

It’s a wonder that Lonely Boy was ever isolated at all with those curls. While he’s not masking his identity as Gossip Girl anymore, Penn Badgley and his incredible hair can be see rocking out as a part of the band Mother.

While James Franco is summarizing movie plots in fives seconds with Jimmy Fallon, we’ll describe his curly locks. Perfection.

