The Home Edit’s New Planners Make Me Feel Like I Have My Whole Life Together

Maybe it’s because everyone always knew that I wanted to be a writer someday, but pretty much the only things I was gifted as a kid were colorful notebooks and planners. Seriously—I must have like 30 different options stacked up in my childhood bedroom right now. But, no matter how many I already have, I always find a reason to buy more. That’s why I’m obsessing over The Home Edit’s collection with Day Designer, which just went live at Target.

This collection is truly coming at the perfect time. I feel like I can finally start planning more than a few weeks ahead again! The last year has been anything but predictable, so I’m stoked to simply write some things down and have them actually come to fruition. Vacations! Dinners with friends! It’s all happening!

Nothing makes me feel like I have my life together more than keeping track of all my tasks in a cute new planner—and no one does structure better than Day Designer. Their planners are color-coded for every month and include things like goal-setting worksheets, dated planning pages and monthly guides for keeping every aspect of your life in check.

After binging their show on Netflix a few months back, I became obsesed with The Home Edit, so the chance to snag a planner that they approve of has me all ears. I just want to be organized! And those prices? Unbeatable! Everything in THE’s Day Designer collab is priced under $30 bucks.

Read on to shop a few of my favorite notebooks, planners and calendars from The Home Edit x Day Designers collection, then pencil me in for brunch. Cheers to finally making plans again!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

2021-22 Academic Planner — Soft Cover

New year, new planner! Who cares if it’s already April? This soft-covered 2021-22 Academic Planner is worth picking up no matter what’s on your plate. Buy it for the adorable floral design, if nothing else.

2021-22 Academic Wall Calendar

Oh, you’re more of a big picture person? I got you. You totally need this colorful wall calendar to keep track of your jam-packed schedule. Don’t forget to color code all of your different plans and meetings!

2021-22 Hard-Cover Academic Planner

Perfect for keeping on your desk at home, this striped hard-cover planner comes with goal-setting pages, a few monthly reflection pages and a ton of organizing worksheets. You’ll never miss a meeting again.

2021-22 Academic Padfolio

If you’re going on a ton of interviews this year (proud of you, by the way!), you should pick up one of these fancy padfolios. It’s made from faux leather and has a storage pocket for your resume in addition to a functional notepad.

Checklist Notes

Lists are the key to never missing a thing. Like my mom always says: When in doubt, write it down. This set of sticky-note checklists are perfect for keeping track of your weekly grocery list or all the DIY renovations you saw people doing on TikTok.

Notebooks Set

How cute is this set of three notebooks from the new collection? They’re designed to be small enough to fit seamlessly into any of your bags or backpacks, so you can stay organized on the go.