The Holiday A-List: Your Very Own Francesco Vezzoli



Artist Francesco Vezzoli is all about celebrity, having used Cate Blanchett, Natalie Portman and Michelle Williams in his work in recent years. Now he is turning the tables, turning himself into the celebrity. The artist has created a limited edition series of ’50s movie star postcards, featuring his signature glittery embroidery. Only 399 of the pieces have been produced and the sale benefits FAI, a nonprofit dedicated to the restoration and conservation of historic Italian buildings.

“Con Amore, Francesco Vezzoli (Francesco by Francesco)”, $399, yoox.com.