The Holiday A-List: This Is What $20K Shoes Look Like

For most, $800 Christian Louboutin’s are about as top of the line as they are going to get with shoes. Enter Mai Lamore’s Bird Paradise Couture Pumps, which are for sale for a staggering $20,880 (yes, that coma is indeed in the right place). The shoes are made of satin and covered in small peacock feathers with wing detailing at the back and hand-stitched gold leather detailing on the inside of the heel. Wearable art? Yes. Seriously expensive? Absolutely.

Mai Lamore Bird Paradise Couture Pumps, $20,880, justoneeye.com.