Let’s just say that this is not the sled that you grew up with. It took six years of research to create this aerodynamic carbon fiber sled. The Snolo Stealth-X lets you cut corners like a motorcycle, all while your sitting in race car position. Did we mention you can ride up to speeds of 40 miles per hour?
Essentially if Batman had a sled it would be this one. And while kids would no doubt get a big kick out of this sled, adults will undoubtedly have some fun with it too.
Snolo Stealth-X, $3,000, snolosleds.com
The Holiday A-List: The Motorcycle of Sleds
