The Holiday A-List: The Motorcycle of Sleds

Let’s just say that this is not the sled that you grew up with. It took six years of research to create this aerodynamic carbon fiber sled. The Snolo Stealth-X lets you cut corners like a motorcycle, all while your sitting in race car position. Did we mention you can ride up to speeds of 40 miles per hour?

Essentially if Batman had a sled it would be this one. And while kids would no doubt get a big kick out of this sled, adults will undoubtedly have some fun with it too.

Snolo Stealth-X, $3,000, snolosleds.com