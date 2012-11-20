The Holiday A-List: A $4 Million Watch in the Making

Patek Philippe & Co. set a world record recently when its J.B. Champion Platinum Observatory Crhronometer sold at auction for just under $4 million, cementing its status as the luxury watch brand du jour. The brand is following that milestone up with two brand new watches in collaboration with Tiffany & Co. to celebrate the watchmaker’s 5th anniversary of its boutique within Tiffany’s New York City flagship store.

The women’s watch, the Gondolo, is Art Deco inspired, with Roman numerals and a curved 18-karat white gold and diamond case that includes 164 round brilliant-cut diamonds. Only 50 have been produced. The men’s offering has a 18-karat white gold case, a black face that features day, date, and month, moon phases, and 24-hour indication on a black matte black alligator strap. Only 100 of that watch have been produced. Most interestingly, each watch is double-signed by Patek Philippe and Tiffany & Co.

Who knows, maybe one day these watches will be worth the megabucks at auction. Time will tell.

Prices on request, tiffany.com.