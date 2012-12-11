The Holiday A-List: The Mink Cuff, A New Necessity

So you are a fur fanatic? Nothing says fur for the point of the fur quite like wearing a mink cuff. Enter furrier to the fashion set J. Mendel and its orange fur mink cuff plated in 18-karat yellow gold. So now no matter what you are wearing you can be trimmed in fur thanks to this accessory. Here’s to hoping we wake up Christmas morning and find this as a stocking stuffer (hint, hint).

J. Mendel Tiger Lily Mink Fur Cuff in Tiger Lily, $750, jmendel.com.