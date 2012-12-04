The Holiday A-List: Jeremy Scott’s Smart Car Has Wings, Literally

As if we didn’t love fashion’s bad boy Jeremy Scott enough, the designer has just debuted a customized Smart Car being dubbed “Smart Forjeremy.” The car features transparent fiberglass wings with red light-up details (which also serve as break lights). The interior features white leather, diamond-shaped stitching, sleek metallic accents and a futuristic curved steering wheel. The all-electric vehicle is based on Smart’s new Fourtwo Electric Drive. Scott is the first fashion designer to adjust the exterior of a vehicle, a pretty big feat if you ask us.

The project has been in the works for a year, but you are going to have to wait a little longer to get your hands on one, the car won’t hit the market until April and it costs $25,000.

For more information visit smartusa.com.