‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Premiere Party Red Carpet Totally Just Transported Me Back to 2007

Scroll To See More Images

OK, when I was in seventh grade, my BFF at the time and I were obsessed with The Hills on MTV. I had recently made my way into the foray of “adult” television (having previously been attached at the hip to Disney Channel and Teen Nick), and apparently, a reality show about nothing was the ideal stepping stone into this new world. On Wednesday night, when The Hills: New Beginnings premiere party red carpet was gifted to me by the universe, I felt as if I had instantly transported back to the days of yore. Of course, 2007 was honestly a bit of a rough time for me, a budding 13-year-old, who thought pairing gauchos with a polo shirt from Old Navy was my best look. Fortunately, I had the glamorous lives of those who lived in the hills of Los Angeles to distract me from all my puberty-driven woes. With the arrival of The Hills: New Beginnings, I’m reminded that everyone moves on, changes (hopefully for the better @ Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt) and—like I thankfully did—grows out of puberty. This is not 2007, and I’m no longer going through puberty, but The Hills is back, baby, and I’m ready to get invested. (Peep Heidi Montag in 2007 below, because we all need to remember what those days were like.)

While reminiscing on 2007 is totally fun and doesn’t at all force me to remember what an awful teenager I was, it’s 2019, and the cast of The Hills: New Beginnings has definitely upped their fashion game. The mid-to-late aughts were not what I’d call an incredible era in style, and, unfortunately, the OG The Hills stars were in the spotlight during this time. Luckily, though, they’re back in the limelight to prove they really can look chic and stylish. The Hills: New Beginnings premiere party red carpet was actually filled with incredible looks. (Thank goodness, too, because I don’t think my heart could take any more of Heidi Montag’s 2007 ensembles.) The new series officially begins on June 24, and you bet your balls I’ll be watching, Blackberry—er, iPhone in hand.

2. Brody Jenner

3. Natasha Bedingfield

4. Kathy Hilton

5. Heidi Montag in Gucci & Davina Portratz

6. Audrina Patridge

7. Lala Kent

8. Mischa Barton

9. Spencer Pratt, Gunner Stone & Heidi Montag

10. Perez Hilton

11. Stephanie Pratt

12. Kyle Richards in Retrofeta