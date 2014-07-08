The Ultimate Hamptons Summer Guide

EAST HAMPTON

Distance From NYC: 2 Hours and 15 Minutes

Known For: If Southampton is the "old money" enclave than East Hampton is very much the "new money" destination. Stroll along Main Street here, and you can easily feel like you're in New York City thanks to outposts of Tiffany & Co. and Ralph Lauren. Luckily, the town also boasts some of the beautiful beaches on the East End.

Famous Residents: P.Diddy, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Martha Stewart all have homes in East Hampton.