‘The Half of It’ Cast’s Instagrams Prove Why They’re You’re Next Rom Com Obsession

We’ve seen the power of Netflix’s rom com stars (hello, Noah Centineo), so when we watched The Half of It, it’s no surprise we were immediately smitten with the cast. If you’re as obsessed as us, here’s how to follow Netflix’s The Half of It cast on Instagram, so you can keep up with Ellie, Paul and Aster outside of your TV screen.

The Half of It, which premiered on May 1, follows a Chinese-American teenager named Ellie Chu, who makes money by writing essays for her classmates. One day, a student named Paul asks Ellie if she could finish the love letter he wrote to his crush. But when Ellie reads the name on the note—Aster Flores—she realizes that the same girl Paul likes is the same girl she’s in love with as well. And so starts a Cyrano de Bergerac-like tale where Ellie helps Paul woo Aster without anyone knowing that Ellie is secretly in love with Aster too.

We won’t spoil the end, but The Half of It is a fresh take on a genre we’re all familiar with: the teen rom com. Want to know where to follow the cast on Instagram? Find out more about them ahead.

Leah Lewis (Ellie Chu)

Lewis plays the lead, Ellie Chu, a shy, introverted Chinese-American teenager in Squahamish, Washington, who makes money by writing her classmates’ essays. Ellie is also secretly in love with Aster, a popular girl at their high school, whom her classmate Paul is also in love with. Paul hires Ellie to write his love letters to Aster, which transforms into Ellie texting Aster for Paul and giving him advice on how to woo the girl they both love. Viewers may recognize Lewis from The CW’s Nancy Drew, on which she plays Georgia “George” fan.

Daniel Diemer (Paul Munsky)

Diemer plays Paul Munsky, a goofy jock who hires Ellie to write his love letters to Aster. While Paul is well-known at his high school in Squahamish, he becomes nervous around Aster and struggles to find the right words to tell her. That’s where Ellie comes in, who writes Paul’s love letters to Aster and soon takes over his texting. Along with The Half of It, Diemer has also starred in series like Sacred Lies and The Man in the High Castle.

Alexxis Lemire (Aster Flores)

Lemire stars as Aster Flores, a popular girl at Paul and Ellie’s high school in Squahamish whom they’re both in love with. Aster is introspective and artistic, which is what Ellie and Paul love about her. Aster is hesitant about Paul the first time she meets him, but when Ellie takes over and texts her as Paul while they’re on their date, she starts to ease up and see her connection with “Paul”/Ellie. Lemire has also starred in films like The Art of Murder and Truth or Dare.

Wolfgang Novogratz (Trig Carson)

Novogratz stars as Trig Carson, a popular jock at Paul, Ellie and Aster’s high school in Squahamish who’s in a relationship with Aster at the start of the film. Trig is somewhat of the comic relief of the film, as he’s one of the most aloof characters to everything that’s happening behind the scenes. Novogratz may be recognized from other Netflix rom coms, such as The Last Summer and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser.