goop’s Banana Republic Edit Is Designed With Powerful Women In Mind

Today in Collabs I Didn’t See Coming But Now Passionately Love, The goop Edit at Banana Republic is serving up workwear basics with a minimalist, fashion-forward twist. If Gwyneth says I should be buying my wardrobe staples at Banana, then let it be so! The goop creator teamed up with the massive retailer to create a range of Spring 2020 pieces they’ve define as “empowering classics” — think boss babe trench coats and crisp white blouses, with just a hint of statement sleeve.

All five pieces are priced between $74.50 and $269 (Don’t freak; that last one is a chic AF coat you’ll have forever, so worth investing in!), and you can snag them now exclusively on the goop website. They’ll hit the Banana Republic site come February 25. The pieces are essential styles for almost any wardrobe, but the available size range is an underwhelming 0-12. goop and Banana, women of all sizes need these bomb pieces! Please expand! In addition to the clothes, the collab between these two brands goes even further as they’ve announced a second installment of Women on Top, their co-branded series on The goop Podcast. Eight new episodes will tackle breaking boundaries as women, with special guests like actress, writer, and producer Issa Rae and nutritionist and author Kelly LeVeque.

Regardless of whether or not you’ve got an office job, these power basics can really step up your everyday attire. If you’re ready to bless your closet with a few goop-approved staples, read on to shop the full lineup.

I’m a firm believer in treating myself to new white shirts whenever mine start to look dingy (Don’t pretend yours don’t get a lil yellow under the armpits after a while!). For this reason, I’ll be buying backups of the Relaxed Puff-Sleeve Shirt. The subtle balloon sleeve detailing is too good to ever be without.

If you’re into softer shirt options, the ultra-comfy Merino-Blend Ribbed Polo looks like a workwear top and feels like your favorite sweatshirt. God bless merino-wool blend, the only snuggly material that guarantees you still look and feel meeting-appropriate.

Picture it: that merino-wool polo from earlier paired with this Pleated Poplin Midi Skirt in the Exact. Same. Shade. Of. Navy. Be still, my monochrome-loving heart! This is officially my new go-to combo for all events at which I need to look ~grown and sophisticated~.

Hate skirts? I can’t relate, but I know some people do. To each their own, which is why goop also included the year-round-perfection that is the High-Rise Wide-Leg Cropped Chino. Pair these with a blouse and kitten heels or a slogan tee and white sneakers, and wonder how you ever got dressed without them.

The piece worth splurging on is undoubtedly the Oversize Water-Resistant Trench Coat. Nothing says “100% that bitch” with a workwear flair quite like a perfectly-tailored trench, and it’s the kind of thing you can literally keep forever. When you factor in the cost per wear, this baby is a borderline bargain.