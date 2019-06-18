‘The Good Place’ Series Finale Will Have An Ending You’ll Never See Coming

Summer is great and all, but fall is looking pretty fabulous, too. The Good Place‘s final season airs this September, and we’re all wondering the same thing—how will it end? Where will Eleanor, Chidi, Tahani, Jason, Michael, and Janet end up? Showrunner Mike Schur announced that the fourth season will be the show’s last, and now NBC has delighted fans with an actual start date for the final season. Following a similar format as the previous seasons, season four will premiere at the end of September—September 26, 2019, to be exact. You basically have exactly three months to catch up on all things The Good Place (three seasons in three months? Piece of cake).

Schur went into detail on the final season of The Good Place in his lengthy note on Twitter. He clarified that this wasn’t a decision from the network, but rather that the show creatively came to the decision to end now (AKA, it wasn’t canceled, they just feel it makes the most sense to wrap up the show now. So fans can sleep easy knowing the show will come to a relatively satisfying ending, as opposed to being cut short).

“After The Good Place was picked up for season two, the writing staff and I began to map out, as best we could, the trajectory of the show. Given the ideas, we wanted to explore, and the pace at which we wanted to present those ideas, I began to feel like four season — just over 50 episodes — was the right lifespan,” he wrote.

At times over the past years we’ve been tempted to go beyond four seasons, but mostly because making this show is a rare, creatively fulfilling joy, and at the end of the day, we don’t want to tread water just because the water is so warm and pleasant,” he added before thanking all those involved in the production and all of his fans for watching.

The final season of The Good Place will premiere on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.