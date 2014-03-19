Watch The First Official Trailer For ‘The Giver’ Starring Meryl Streep and Taylor Swift

Fans of the Lois Lowry’s classic 1993 novel, The Giver, were finally given a glimpse at the highly anticipated movie adaption this morning on the “Today” show.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with the story, The Giver is based on Jonah, a young boy living in a harmonious and conformed Utopian society. His world is turned upside down the day he is selected by the community to be the “Receiver of Memory” and the dark secrets of his community are unveiled. Jonas is then faced with the life-altering decision: To stay in this shallow of his fragile community or escape into the uncertain dangers of the real world?

Directed by Phillip Noyce, the film features an A-list lineup of Meryl Streep, Jeff Bridges, Katie Holmes, and Taylor Swift. And although they are only seen or heard briefly, the trailer looks seriously amazing.

The Giver hits theaters on August 15.