The #FirstDateSelfie Is The Latest Dating Trend

Welcome to the world of modern romance, where the #firstdateselfie is an actual thing that people do. The bizarre Instagram trend is exactly what it sounds like—new couples-to-be (or not-to-be, presumably determined by the selfie) document their first date with a photo, and then share it for the world to see. Because who needs flirty banter or nice wine when you packed your smartphone and a selfie stick, right? If you’re wondering what a #firstdateselfie looks like, it goes a little bit like this.

To anyone who has been on a first date, you can attest to the fact that it’s often an awkward,cringeworthy experience to laugh about later with your friends—and that’s if it goes relatively well—which is why it’s pretty hard for us to wrap our head around this trend. Not to mention, we just have so many questions for people who are doing this: How does one go about asking for a selfie on the first date? Do people ever say “no” to a first date selfie? What if the photo is terrible, and its the only thing your potential match has to remember you by the next day?

Yes, this particular hashtag is all kinds of weird, but we have to admit some of the photos are actually quite sweet. Plus, if you end up marrying the guy, at least you have some great material for your wedding slideshow.

