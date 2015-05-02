The First Royal Baby Photos Are Here!

Kate Middleton gave birth to 8lb. 3 oz. baby girl at 8:34 a.m. on Saturday London time–and already the couple has shared snaps of the new family member.

As when Prince George was born in 2014, the royal couple debuted their daughter at the Lindo Wing of Prince Mary’s Hospital in London. The Duchess wore a pretty, custom yellow floral Jenny Packham dress that fell to her knee, a designer favorite of hers. Kate also wore her hair down.

After several minutes the couple and baby girl stepped back inside the hospital before driving the short distance back to Kensington Palace, where the baby will likely meet her grandmother–the Queen–for the first time.

No word yet on the baby’s name, but stay tuned. In the meantime, we’ll leave you with this adorable photo of her.