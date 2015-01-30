The Fashion Girl’s Guide to Embracing Kitsch

In some ways, there’s truth to the statement that fashion takes itself too seriously, but there are certain hints that prove there’s definitely a sense of humor lurking in the depths of even the most high-end designer’s repertoire. Often it’s showcased via silhouette, color and texture, or—as we’ve seen lately—the outright use of serious kitsch.

During the course of the last year we’ve seen top labels have fun with being silly—Anya Hindemarch’s cereal-influenced bags, Jeremy Scott for Moschino’s love of all things SpongeBob, Barbie and McDonalds, Markus Lupfer‘s humorously subversive knitwear often featuring giant embellished lips, and lots and lots of brightly colored fur.

Sure, it’s kitschy almost to the point of garish—but that is the point.

Look at fashion bloggers and twins Caillianne and Samantha Beckerman. In our opinion, these two are the reigning queens of kitsch thanks to their ability to have fun with color, pattern, texture, and themes, but still know how to throw some Chanel and Rodarte into the mix. Behold:

Photos: Beckerman Blog

Their commitment to all things kitsch is strong, but you don’t need to embrace it head-to-toe to still have fun with the trend.

In the gallery above, we’ve highlighted a selection of fun, loud, bordering-on-vulgar pieces that have the ability to look unique and, well, awesome when styled right—we promise.