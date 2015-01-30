The Fashion Girl’s Guide to Embracing Kitsch

In some ways, there’s truth to the statement that fashion takes itself too seriously, but there are certain hints that prove there’s definitely a sense of humor lurking in the depths of even the most high-end designer’s repertoire. Often it’s showcased via silhouette, color and texture, or—as we’ve seen lately—the outright use of serious kitsch.
During the course of the last year we’ve seen top labels have fun with being silly—Anya Hindemarch’s cereal-influenced bags, Jeremy Scott for Moschino’s love of all things SpongeBob, Barbie and McDonalds, Markus Lupfer‘s humorously subversive knitwear often featuring giant embellished lips, and lots and lots of brightly colored fur.
Sure, it’s kitschy almost to the point of garish—but that is the point.
Look at fashion bloggers and twins Caillianne and Samantha Beckerman. In our opinion, these two are the reigning queens of kitsch thanks to their ability to have fun with color, pattern, texture, and themes, but still know how to throw some Chanel and Rodarte into the mix. Behold:
Photos: Beckerman Blog
Their commitment to all things kitsch is strong, but you don’t need to embrace it head-to-toe to still have fun with the trend.
In the gallery above, we’ve highlighted a selection of fun, loud, bordering-on-vulgar pieces that have the ability to look unique and, well, awesome when styled right—we promise.
Iron-on patches are a big street style trend—pair this loud backpack with basics like skinny jeans, a solid overcoat, and sleek ankle boots.
In My Skull Mini Backpack, $69; at Dolls Kill
Paired with an LBD or a sleek pair of cropped black trousers, these designer heels add some fun to a cocktail look.
Sophia Webster Amanda Printed Faille Sandals, $395; at Net-a-Porter
We're loving this subtly kitschy evening bag paired with a dressy-dress—a cool change from the sea of black clutches.
Clear Box Evening Bag with Eyes, $57; at ASOS
These add a little humor to any outfit, from jeans and a tee to a mini skirt.
Chiara Ferragni 'Popcorn and Coke' Glitter Slip-Ons, $285; at Farfetch
Hey, who doesn't love bagels?
Bagel iPhone Cover, $3.99; at Zara
You might think you can't pull these off, but picture them with a pair of flat suede knee-high boots and an oversized black turtleneck sweater: Seriously unique.
Di$count Tra$h Bleeding Sequin Leggings, $200; at Nasty Gal
Vintage Patchwork Jean Jacket, $89; at Etsy
A fun and affordable take on the food-as-accessories trend that's been sweeping the runways.
Skinnydip Milk Carton Crossbody Bag, $47; at ASOS
We're fully endorsing this Pee Wee Herman sweatshirt—throw it on with black skinny jeans, ankle boots, and an oversized coat to make it look cool, not silly.
Pee Wee Sweatshirt, $59; at Beloved
Wear this guy with minimalist staples all winter.
Markus Lupfer Embellished wool Beanie, $225; at Net-a-Porter
Okay, we realize this one isn't for everybody, but think of it worn with a great pair of jeans and simple top—it's definitely a conversation starter.
Kreepsville 666 Eyeball Handbag, $36; at Dolls Kill
Wear this kitschy tee with a pair of cropped black trousers, under a black blazer—a modern twist on a suit!
Pills Tee, $35; at Beloved
Charlotte Olympia's quirky taco-shaped clutch is part of her 'Down Mexico Way' collection, and it's made from raffia and suede.
Charlotte Olympia Taquera Embellished Clutch, $1,295; at Net-a-Porter
It's loud, but with black skinnies and a black coat, it works.
Gummi bear Sweatshirt, $59; at Beloved
Clip this pin onto a denim jacket, or white tee.
Cactus Brooch, $11.50; at Etsy
We love this pom pom sweatshirt with a swingy black skirt and tights.
Lazy Oaf Pom Pom Sweatshirt, $96; at Koshka
A fun print takes the serious edge off a black dress.
Something Else Cactus Dress, $198; at Koshka
These won't look as wild as you think with an LBD or a pair of jeans. Lucite Fruit Earrings, $20; at Etsy
Cuter than Carmex, no?
Cupcake Lip Gloss, $1.90; at Forever 21
Another fun way to wear your snack food.
Popcorn Bag, $42; at Pixie Market