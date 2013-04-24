The Fashion Freeze-Out is Over: Kim Kardashian to Attend Met Gala With Kanye West

Despite reports that Anna Wintour thinks that Kim Kardashian is “the worst thing since socks and sandals” and would never invite her to the annual—and ultra-swanky—Metropolitan Museum of Art Gala (aka the Met Gala, which many consider to the Oscars of fashion) it looks like things might be taking a bit of a turn for the reality starlet. According to Life & Style, Kardashian’s boyfriend Kanye West has made sure she won’t be left off this year’s guest list.

The rapper is set to perform at the high-profile event on May 6, so it seems he was allowed to bring a guest—and who better to be on his arm than his 7-months-pregnant girlfriend?

Also of note: Beyoncé is the event’s co-chair this year, and given her husband Jay-Z‘s close friendship with West, we wouldn’t be surprised if she felt obligated to make sure the 32-year-old reality starlet was included.

So, to all the naysayers who said that Kardashian wouldn’t make it in the fashion world, you’re officially wrong. Well, maybe not entirely wrong—there’s no way to confirm that highbrow co-hosts like Lauren Santo Domingo won’t be snickering behind Kim’s back as she struts her stuff in what will likely be an awkwardly over-the-top frock. The theme this year is punk, after all.

Here’s hoping she doesn’t try to emulate Beyoncé’s major Givenchy moment last year, and sticks to something a bit more her.