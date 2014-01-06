Behind the Scenes of ‘The Face’ with Supermodels Anne V and Lydia Hearst

If you didn’t catch the first season of Naomi Campbell’s modeling competition show “The Face,” you missed out. The Oxygen reality show featured Campbell alongside fellow model-world superstars Coco Rocha and Karolina Kurkova in a battle to find a fresh new modeling face, and quickly won fans for its behind-the-scenes take on the world of modeling (not to mention the fact that we’d happily watch Naomi Campbell do pretty much anything).

Starting this spring, you’ll have your chance to get hooked when Season 2 of “The Face” premieres on Wednesday, March 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Oxygen — with two new supermodel coaches, Anne Vyalitsyna and Lydia Hearst. Both new coaches, along with Naomi and Nigel Barker, were on hand to celebrate the new show with StyleCaster back in September, and the entire crew staged a spectacular pop-up fashion show at Bryant Park during New York Fashion Week to celebrate the upcoming season.

To give you an exclusive peek at what it’s really like to go behind-the-scenes of a hit show like “The Face,” we enlisted Lydia and Anne to give us a photo diary of a typical day on set in New York City. Working on a modeling competition show isn’t always as glamorous as it sounds — Anne V’s day started at 10 a.m. and lasted ’til 1 a.m. — but it’s clear the entire cast and crew have fun together.

On the last day of production, Anne got an ice cream truck on set as a thank you to the staff, and during filming Lydia bought an espresso machine for her green room so everyone on set knew where to go to get a really fresh cup of coffee!)

Click through the photo diaries above to get a peek at supermodel coaches Anne V and Lydia Hearst’s typical day on set — and be sure to tune in to the Season 2 premiere of “The Face” on Oxygen on Wednesday, March 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT!