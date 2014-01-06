Behind the Scenes of ‘The Face’ with Supermodels Anne V and Lydia Hearst

If you didn’t catch the first season of Naomi Campbell’s modeling competition show “The Face,” you missed out. The Oxygen reality show featured Campbell alongside fellow model-world superstars Coco Rocha and Karolina Kurkova in a battle to find a fresh new modeling face, and quickly won fans for its behind-the-scenes take on the world of modeling (not to mention the fact that we’d happily watch Naomi Campbell do pretty much anything).
Starting this spring, you’ll have your chance to get hooked when Season 2 of “The Face” premieres on Wednesday, March 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Oxygen — with two new supermodel coaches, Anne Vyalitsyna and Lydia Hearst. Both new coaches, along with Naomi and Nigel Barker, were on hand to celebrate the new show with StyleCaster back in September, and the entire crew staged a spectacular pop-up fashion show at Bryant Park during New York Fashion Week to celebrate the upcoming season.
To give you an exclusive peek at what it’s really like to go behind-the-scenes of a hit show like “The Face,” we enlisted Lydia and Anne to give us a photo diary of a typical day on set in New York City. Working on a modeling competition show isn’t always as glamorous as it sounds — Anne V’s day started at 10 a.m. and lasted ’til 1 a.m. — but it’s clear the entire cast and crew have fun together.
On the last day of production, Anne got an ice cream truck on set as a thank you to the staff, and during filming Lydia bought an espresso machine for her green room so everyone on set knew where to go to get a really fresh cup of coffee!)
Click through the photo diaries above to get a peek at supermodel coaches Anne V and Lydia Hearst’s typical day on set — and be sure to tune in to the Season 2 premiere of “The Face” on Oxygen on Wednesday, March 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT!
Anne V's Photo Diary
10 a.m.: Leaving my house with my venti iced coffee. Since I'm glammed up for a whole month in the most amazing outfits, I always wear to the set the most comfortable clothes which includes my American Apparel sweatshirt, Ugg boots and my Gents hat.
11 a.m.: Crossing the Brooklyn Bridge in the car while on the way to the set of "The Face" in Greenpoint.
1:30 p.m.: My glam squad Bryce Scarlett and Quinn Murphy are getting my make-up and hair done for the day. Today's look is all about feeling beautiful, sexy and confident!
2:45 p.m.: My boys and I are in the car heading to shoot my first scene.
4 p.m.: Lydia Hearst and I are having fun after introducing the contestants' challenge for the day. Now the work begins ...
6:10 p.m.: Dinner break. Having my favorite meal — grilled salmon and asparagus. There's nothing more comfortable than relaxing in a (RED) Fatboy bean bag. It's also for a good cause and saves lives in Africa so it's extra special to me.
7:15 p.m.: Stopped by #teamAnneV bedroom to see how my girls are doing practicing before their challenge.
9:40 p.m.: Last touch-ups before rocking the challenge with my girls.
Midnight: Sitting in my chair waiting for deliberation to find out which team won this campaign. I’m feeling extremely anxious and nervous. I really hope it's #teamAnneV, my girls really deserve to win this one.
Lydia Hearst's Photo Diary
Arriving to set ... Can’t wait to start the day!
Team Lydia behind the scenes prepping and rearing to go.
I love presents — especially lovely lingerie! Waiting in my dressing room was this incredible gift from Fleur du Mal.
I'm such a girl, I love cosmetics and skin care. Check out some of the products my makeup artist uses on me.
I decided to take matters into my own hands with one of the girls.
It’s getting late. Team Lydia is tired ...
C'est finis!
