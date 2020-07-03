The Etsy Edit Lets Shoppers Browse Influencers’ Top Etsy Favorites

Scroll To See More Images

Etsy is arguably the best place on the Internet to find one-of-a-kind and homemade pieces—whether it be home decor, clothing or accessories—but there’s so much of it. I love a good treasure hunt as much as the next person, but even I can get overwhelmed with all the amazing options and creators on the site. Luckily, Etsy just launched The Etsy Edit, which gives you a chance to shop certain influencers’ favorite items. Think of it like a curated shopping guide for Etsy, in which you can find everything from handmade fruit bowls and candleholders to gorgeous clothes and even bedding. The best part? It’s all so damn aesthetic.

Seriously, the entire edit is practically made for Instagram. I know it’s important to live off of social media as well, but it doesn’t mean we can’t all shop for pieces that look good in photos, too, right? Right. So consider The Etsy Edit the way to shop for everything you could ever need—with all the cool girl vibes you could ever want. You won’t be able to resist sharing these items to your feed once they arrive.

When you head over to The Etsy Edit, you’ll see influencers’ picks from the site. These influencers—like Courtney Halverson (@prettylittlefawn), Cynthia Andrews (@simplycyn) and Kristine Lee (@lee_kristine)—are likely people you already follow on Instagram (and if not, you should), so you already know their aesthetics are fire. If you haven’t been keeping track of these creators on the ‘gram, though, you’ll definitely want to after you see what amazing pieces they’ve highlighted in The Etsy Edit. I’m seriously swooning.

To give you a peek into what these creators deem their favorite Etsy items, I rounded up a few of the cutest to shop below. Start here, then click over to the full Etsy Edit to see the full curated list—after you pick your jaw up off the floor, that is.

1. Linen Embroidered Face Art Cushion Cover

I have a thing for pillows with faces on them (Weird, I know.) and this linen cushion cover has just made its way to the top of my wishlist.

2. Marble Finish Candle

You can never have too many gorgeous candles—even if you just end up using them as decor instead of actually burning them. These marble finished beauties would look amazing in any home.

3. Maddie Bicolor Earrings

I’m a sucker for a good pair of statement earrings, and I can’t get over how cute this pair from Kaju Creations is. Those pink hues are just right.

4. Natural Striped Linen Set

In need of some new comfy—and oh-so-cute—bedding? This linen striped bedding set comes with a duvet cover and two pillowcases to match.

5. Ruffled Checkered Cotton Dress

Of course, we can’t forget about all the amazing clothes available on Etsy. I’m particularly fond of this easy and breezy gingham tiered dress for summer.

6. Crochet Market Bag

Whether it’s grabbing a few things from the farmer’s market or heading to the beach, this crochet market bag is here to hold all the essentials—and look cute while doing it.

