The Dress Madonna Wore to Marry Sean Penn Sold For $81,000

The Dress Madonna Wore to Marry Sean Penn Sold For $81,000

Leah Bourne
by
Keep A Child Alive's 11th Annual Black Ball - Inside

Photo: Getty

Madonna has worn some pretty iconic outfits throughout her storied career, so it’s no surprise that many of them brought in some serious cash during the recent Icons & Idols: Rock ‘n’ Roll charity auction held in Beverly Hills. One of the hottest ticket items? That would be the wedding dress Madonna wore when she married in Sean Penn in 1985, which went for a staggering $81,250.

The dress was designed by Marlene Stewart, a longtime costume designer for Madonna, and it features a sweetheart neckline and ruched tulle embellished with ombre blossoms.

Julien's Auctions Media Preview For Icons & Idols: Rock N' Roll Event

Photo: Getty

Another big-ticket item was the red gown and white fur stole from the “Material Girl” music video, which sold for $73,125.

Julien's Auctions Media Preview For Icons & Idols: Rock N' Roll Event

Photo: Getty

Other items that sold well include a dress that appeared in “Evita” which sold for $15,000, and the softball uniform Madonna wore in “A League of Their Own”, which went for $31,250.

The highest bid, though, was for the leather jacket she wore in 1985’s “Desperately Seeking Susan”, which went for $252,000. Turns out, you really can put a price on owning a piece of ’80s movie history, and it’s way more than most people make in a year.

