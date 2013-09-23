A Site to See: The Dreslyn Offers High-End Shopping But Doesn’t Take Itself Too Seriously

Around here, we’re endlessly fascinated by the wide world of online shopping, and it seems that every week brings with it a brand-new e-commerce site to be obsessed with. Since keeping track of ‘em all can be a feat of epic proportion, we’ve decided to feature “A Site To See” each week, highlighting a cool retail website you’ll definitely want to bookmark. This week: an online shopping site with a different perspective called The Dreslyn.



Why You Should Bookmark It: If there’s one bad thing about fashion, it’s that people in the industry have a tendency to take themselves a little bit too seriously. From bloggers preening for street style photographers outside runway shows to an overwhelming propensity for unhealthily skinny women, it can all be a bit much at times. Enter The Dreslyn, a California-based e-commerce site that launched in June with a more lighthearted approach to style.

“The tone of voice of The Dreslyn is very casual,” CEO and founder Brooke Taylor Corcia tells StyleCaster. “It’s not really as static as, ‘Thank you for your purchase.’ We are trying to be a little more engaged with the people we work with so that people feel like they’re really connecting. People are so laid-back in Cali—it’s casual in style and in the way people interact; there’s this sort of casual ease out here that I have always admired and wanted to capture.” The result: a shopping site that, if you leave an item in your cart overnight, will alert you that “You only live once, so you may as well get what you want.”

How It Works: The Dreslyn—which sells more than 60 high-end brand names like Helmut Lang, Rag & Bone, and Band of Outsiders—combines high-gloss, magazine editorial-inspired photography with Pinterest-like photo layouts to make shopping as visually stimulating and as easy as possible. “We wanted people to be able to imagine themselves in the clothes,” Brooke says. “Models are often really made to be like mannequins online. When you read a magazine, you sometimes look at a beautiful girl, and the way she’s smiling or moving makes everything more visceral or more appealing. When you connect yourself to the person wearing it or see yourself in the clothing, it has a deeper impact.”

The photography on the website also comes equipped with social sharing tags, which are embedded even when you zoom in to get a closer look. So if you see something you love and want to share it with a girlfriend, you can do so right from the product. “One of my biggest goals is to be really accessible,” Brooke says. “I want it to be a place where women go and feel like they are connecting and sharing a point of view, like a friend recommending a product. What I’m trying to communicate is a point of view that someone who is already very confident in herself or is searching for her style, will respond to and really connect with, and who is looking for people who are like-minded.”

The Bottom Line: The site has positioned itself as unique in that it offers up a curation of stylish high-end pieces without the inaccessible attitude that often comes along with them. “Fashion is an expression, and I believe it’s really connected with how people identify themselves and present themselves to the world,” Brooke says. “We come from the point of view of sharing that rather than dictating it.”

Check It Out: TheDreslyn.com