Minimalists Will Love This New Leather Accessories Brand

Scrolling through Instagram last night I stumbled upon boutique brand @thedailyedited— and 45 minutes later I was on their website, buying just about everything I could get my virtual hands on. You see, not only does this cute little leather accessories brand monogram minimalist leather goods (I’m a sucker for personalized pieces), but it offers them at really reasonable prices.

A sleek leather card case is less than $60 from The Daily Edited, and a beautiful, big leather envelope clutch will cost you $99.95. All prices include monogramming up to four letters in either silver, gold, or rose gold, and the boutique brand will deliver worldwide. The e-boutique also offers stylish stationery, as well as modern and minimalist notebooks.

I’ve been searching for a small cardholder for months but wasn’t interested in spending big bucks on a big brand, so didn’t waste much time adding-to-cart when I found The Daily Edited’s simple black version. While the product was pretty much perfect, the chic, sleekly-styled imagery on the brand’s Instagram didn’t hurt either. I dare you to take a look for yourself, and just try not to buy something.