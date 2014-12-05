The Crying Girl Angelina Jolie Comforted is a Professional Fan

By now, you may have heard Angelina Jolie plucked a crying fan out of a crowd while visiting the “Daily Show,” and wiped away her tears like an angel sent from heaven, but it turns out said fan is a pro at getting celebrity attention, and has even set up an Instagram that features selfies with A-list stars.

From @technadeschanel‘s Insta bio:”Fifty Shades of Techna. Living the Ultimate Fan Girl Life. Music Junkie, Con Goer, Video Gamer, New Yorker At Heart, Pop Culture Nerd.”

The majority of her photos are taken with celebrities—Angie, Jessica Chastain, Channing Tatum, Ben Affleck, Julianna Moore, the list goes on, and the fact that she’s wearing the same thing is almost all her pics (a bright yellow coat and headphones) points to the fact that she knows what she’s doing. Not that denies it—about the Angelina situation, Techna wrote:

Just to put it out there, I went there to the Daily Show with my Friend to get Angelina Jolie. We was practically in the back then went on the side in hope of getting her. Then the guards added another baracade. Chaos erupted to the point. I was getting squished to the point that I started to have a panic attack. She saw me struggling to the point that the security pull me out and sat down. Angelina didnt leave till she made sure I was ok. Usually I have no problem with getting celebrities but it was too overwhelming for me since I have tone down in the last two months. Im not going to lie about my medical condition since this is something that rarely happens to me and I hope it doesnt happen again. But overall Thank You.

Hey, we all gotta have a passion in life, right? Take a look at the mystery fan with other celebs below.