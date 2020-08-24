There’s *So* Much to Expect From ‘The Crown’ Season 4, So Here’s a Rundown

Thinking about The Crown’s season 4 spoilers is a little bit like taking a glimpse at the royal family’s past and trying to guess which major moments in House of Windsor history will actually make their way onto the Netflix screen. There are some surefire winners: Princess Diana has to make her appearance, and there’s that famous palace invasion of the ’80s. But all the context of Buckingham Palace makes the promotional rollout around Olivia Coleman and her fellow The Crown season 4 castmates feel like a grabbag of royal tension just waiting to happen. The good news is, the series showrunners have dropped a few hints of what, exactly, fans can expect from the latest season. For everything we know about The Crown season 4’s spoilers so far, just keep on reading.

When is The Crown season 4’s release date?

On August 20, Netflix officially announced The Crown season 4 release date. The latest season of the beloved royal drama will return to the streaming platform on Sunday, November 15. “NEWS: The Crown S4 arrives on 15 November,” Netflix tweeted at the time, revealing two new notable castmates: “Gillian Anderson and Emma Corrin join Olivia Colman,” the tweet reads. For the scoop on who Anderson and Corrin will be playing on The Crown season 4, check out the full cast details below.

Who’s in The Crown season 4 cast?

The Crown season 3 saw a changing of the guard to keep up with figures as they aged throughout time. Queen Elizabeth II was recast as Olivia Colman, Princess Margaret was portrayed by Helena Bonham Carter, Prince Philip by Tobias Menzies, Charles by Josh O’Connor, Camilla Parker Bowles was played by Emerald Fennell, Antony Armstrong-Jones was portrayed by Ben Daniels, along with many other new and familiar faces. Most of the third season’s cast can be expected to reprise their roles this time around. Instead of replacements, we’re getting new additions.

Gillian Anderson will join the cast as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. “I am so excited to be joining the cast and crew of The Crown and to have the opportunity to portray such a complicated and controversial woman,” she said in a statement released in September 2019. “Thatcher was undoubtedly formidable, but I am relishing exploring beneath the surface and, dare I say, falling in love with the icon who, whether loved or despised, defined an era.”

Meanwhile, we will finally be meeting our Princess Diana. Up-and-coming actress Emma Corrin has been cast to play the people’s princess, Netflix announced in April 2019. “Beyond excited and honoured to be joining The Crown for its fourth season,” Corrin said in a statement at the time. “I have been glued to the show since the first episode and to think I’m now joining this incredibly talented acting family is just surreal. Princess Diana was an icon, and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring. To be given the chance to explore her through Peter Morgan’s writing is the most exceptional opportunity, and I will strive to do her justice!”

What will happen on The Crown season 4?

It might be easier to say what fans shouldn’t expect from The Crown season 4. Suffice to say, this season is going to be quite the jam-packed time. Fans have already been clued into some minor and honestly-very-major moments playing out in royal history: from an introduction to Princess Diana and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, to the Prince of Wales and Diana’s 1983 tour of Australia. Set photos have also leaked of a baby Prince William, who will be in tow during Diana’s royal tour in Spain. Actor Josh O’Connor, who is set to play Prince Charles during this leg of history, said in a recent interview with Netflix Queue that Charles’ difficult marriage with Princess Diana will make him “more serious, subdued, and unnerving,” but with sympathy for his character, O’Connor adds, “He still has a lot of heart. He’s still the young boy desperate for approval.”

Aside from Charles and Diana’s rocky marriage, there are other big moments to look out for—from political rifts for Thatcher, who insiders on the series say was “ousted” from her position,” to an infamous 1982 break-in at Buckingham Palace. An intruder by the name of Michael Fagan scaled the walls of Buckingham Palace, passed atop barbed wire, and reportedly climbed a drainpipe—all to get to Queen Elizabeth. Obviously, we know that the monarch survived to tell the tale; but a moment as alarming as this does not go unnoticed.

Helena Bonham Carter, who plays Princess Margaret, has also revealed that the princess will undergo surgery in this season. “She smoked 60 cigarettes a day with the knowledge that her father died of lung cancer at 54,” the actress told Town & Country. “She had a lung removed, and she carried on smoking. She was a total addict. There was too much of her life that she was allowed to get lost inside her head, and I think that’s the unfortunate thing.”