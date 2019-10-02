‘The Crown’ Season 4 Actress Emma Corrin Is The Spitting Image Of Princess Diana In This Photo

Ok, I know it feels like we just learned all about Season 3 of The Crown, but bear with us, because there’s already more to share! This time around, we have the first sneak peak of The Crown‘s Season 4 Princess Diana photo. Yup, you read that right: season 4. We don’t know when it’s coming, yet this photo proves that production is already well underway. We also finally get to see the actress all dressed up playing Princess Diana—and let me tell you, this woman is a serious doppelgänger for Lady Di.

Let’s just say that the paparazzi really came in clutch for this photo. It’s by no means an official release by Netflix, but it definitely delivers a taste of what’s to come for Prince Charles and Princess Diana in the upcoming season. With all our focus on the latest royal developments (lest we forget Meghan Markle and Princess Harry’s busy lives), it feels timely and sweet to take a look at the royal past—even if it’s being fictionalized on The Crown.

In the photo, you can see Lady Di (Emma Corrin) walking alongside Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) in what appears to be…the desert? Clearly, The Crown is filming some kind of offsite royal tour. Some have already drawn comparisons of the backdrop to a real trip to Australia that the royal couple took in 1983. While this is just a guess, the timeline seems close enough—these actors are depicting a younger Lady Di and Charles, whose outfits also match the ’80s aesthetic.

View this post on Instagram Season four of The Crown now in production! The second photo is Prince Charles with Princess Diana 💕 A post shared by 𝐴𝑛𝑛𝑒 𝐵𝑙𝑎𝑐𝑘𝑤𝑜𝑜𝑑-𝑊𝑖𝑛𝑑𝑠𝑜𝑟 (@anneblackwoodw) on Sep 30, 2019 at 4:33pm PDT

Emma Corrin, who is the young lookalike actress playing Princess Diana, has already shared how thrilled she is to be a part of this upcoming season of The Crown. She took to Instagram recently, writing, “overjoyed, over the moon and incredibly honoured, what a project to join @thecrownnetflix.” We still have a long way to go until we see her in action, but it’s safe to assume that she’s already got one thing down as far as portraying Our Lady Di: the look!

View this post on Instagram overjoyed, over the moon and incredibly honoured ❤️ what a project to join @thecrownnetflix A post shared by Emma Corrin (@emmalouisecorrin) on Apr 9, 2019 at 9:03am PDT

While you wait for season 4 to drop who-knows-when, it’s probably best you check out all the details we know so far about The Crown season 3—which, thankfully, is set to premiere much sooner on November 17, 2019.