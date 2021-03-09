Will ‘The Crown’ Cover Meghan & Harry’s Story? Here’s the Creator’s Plan After Their Oprah Interview

After the Sussexes’ interview with Oprah, fans are once again wondering if Netflix’s The Crown will cover Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s story. After all, if their tell-all proved anything, it’s that there is certainly enough real-life drama within the royal family to fill another four seasons. But what does The Crown‘s creator make of all this?

A few months before the Duke, 36, and Duchess of Sussex, 39, sat for their CBS interview with Oprah on March 7, The Crown creator Peter Morgan opened up about his future plans for the Netflix series—and whether those plans include Meghan and Harry. Unfortunately for fans of the Sussexes, Morgan revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that he doesn’t have plans to include Meghan and Harry in the series yet; but this doesn’t mean he isn’t thinking of ways to allude to their story through other characters.

“Meghan and Harry are in the middle of their journey, and I don’t know what their journey is or how it will end. One wishes some happiness, but I’m much more comfortable writing about things that happened at least 20 years ago,” Morgan told THR in December 2020. “That is enough time and enough distance to really understand something, to understand its role, to understand its position, to understand its relevance.

Morgan went on to explain that he’s avoiding modern-day storylines because “to write about them would instantly make it journalistic. And there are plenty of journalists already writing about them.” Still, he admits there are ways “to tell the story of Harry and Meghan through analogy and metaphor” by using other historical figures.

The series creator went on to name Edward VII and his wife, Wallis Simpson, along with Princess Diana, as examples. “There have been plenty of opportunities in the past where there have been marital complications. There’ve been wives that have been married into the Royal family that have felt unwelcome and that they don’t fit in,” Morgan added. “So there are plenty of stories to tell without telling the story of Harry and Meghan.

During their sit-down with Oprah, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confessed they have seen “some” of the Netflix series themselves. Leading up to their interview, Harry also addressed the award-winning royal drama during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden in February 2021.

“It’s fictional. But it’s loosely based on the truth,” Harry told the host. “Of course, it’s not strictly accurate, but loosely. It gives you a rough idea about that lifestyle and what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else—what can come from that.” He added, “I’m way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife, or myself.

The Crown season 4 is available to stream on Netflix.