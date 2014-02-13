The Blonds Runway Show Was Inspired by Miley Cyrus’ Obsession With Cats

The Blonds‘ runway show is always one of the highlights of New York Fashion Week, if for no other reason than the sheer theatricality of it all. The design duo of David and Phillipe Blond are known for their appeal to the diva side of fashion, whose bedazzled pantsuits and intricate corsets have been worn by everyone from Britney Spears to Beyoncé.

Their latest celebrity collaboration: designing some of the tour costumes for Miley Cyrus’ upcoming “Bangerz” tour. At the runway show for their Fall 2014 collection at Milk Studios, we couldn’t help but notice a major cat motif–which brought to mind that memorable “Wrecking Ball” performance Miley gave at the American Music Awards, with all the floating cat heads behind her. Could there be a connection here?

“It’s funny, because we just came off the tour and working with her, so we went through all this sort of inspiration moods with her, and what she wanted,” David Blond told StyleCaster backstage after the show. “She gave us all the freedom we wanted, but we really took a look at what she liked, and cats was one of the things. It was kind of kismet, it really worked out well. Our creative juices were just flowing after working with her.”

“We’ve really been waiting a while to do this collection the right way,” Phillipe added. “I’m excited about it.”

Click through the gallery above to see the full collection, and let us know: which cat-inspired creation do you want Miley to rock on stage?