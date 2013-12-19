The Year in Television: 9 Shows That Blew Us Away in 2013

For the past few years, it’s become abundantly clear that when it comes to buzzworthy entertainment, TV has far trumped movies. In fact, we can’t remember the last time we waltzed into work in the morning desperate to dish about the great new release we caught the night before at the Cineplex. Rather, we come in primed to spend as much time as possible discussing everything from “Homeland” and “Breaking Bad” to “Scandal” and “The Voice.”

This year, the number of best-in-class television shows was pretty thrilling, but it’s the new advances in TV’s distribution models that made the year a groundbreaking one. This is largely thanks to Netflix, which tossed its hat in the original programming ring and released every episode of two of the year’s most stellar shows (“House of Cards” and “Orange is the New Black”) all at once, making it a cinch to feed our binge-watching addiction.

This year also brought with it shows that aren’t new, but that really shined in 2013 (“Mad Men” and its bleak, this-can’t-be-good penultimate season.)

However, the real TV star of 2013 was “Breaking Bad,” which drew to a resounding close in September, and which spent its final season firmly cementing its deserved place in the canon of all-time best television shows in the history of television, ever.

To honor some of the year’s best TV, we rounded up shows that really blew us away in 2013. Click through and let us know which shows you couldn’t get enough of this year. Warning: Some light spoilers ahead.