The 8 Best TV Dramas You’ve Never Seen

Welcome to TV Week on StyleCaster! Throughout the next seven days, we’ll be bringing you compelling content about one of our favorite things in the world: Television. Look out for new shows to watch, character roundups, fun facts, personal essays, and lots more. Why? Because we’re just as obsessed as you.

Summer’s coming guys, which means we’ll all have some much-deserved free time to seriously kick back. While we absolutely suggest using the extra time to catch up on those books you’ve been meaning to crack (The Goldfinch won’t read itself, people), we’re also huge advocates of watching TV. More specifically, tucking into some brilliant, juicy dramas that you may have heard about but haven’t had time to keep up with.

The shows we’ve rounded up here aren’t all new—many aren’t even on the air anymore—but they’re all compelling, entertaining, and totally worth watching. From pop culture stalwarts like “Twin Peaks” and “The Shield” to razor-sharp lesser-known series like “Damages,” and “Rectify,” here are 8 excellent TV dramas you’ve probably never seen and need to download now.

Click through the gallery above and let us know which shows you’ve seen, and which you’re planning to watch!