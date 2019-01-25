The Best Trips to Take in 2019 According to Your Zodiac Sign

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re anything like us, at the start of each year, you do two things (aside from setting your New Year’s resolution): You read every horoscope forecast for the year you can find online, and you dream about—and subsequently plan—your next vacation, be it a weekend trip or an overseas adventure. So why not combine the two? Why not go on some vacations inspired by your zodiac sign?

If you’re an avid horoscope reader, you know your sign inside and out. You know your strengths and you begrudgingly accept your weaknesses. But this year, embrace every quirk and every fabulous positive quality and work on what challenges you the most by planning a trip that might just get you out of your comfort zone. (Cancers, we’re looking at you!)

Ahead, these are the best trips to take this year, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Bali, Indonesia

Aries are incredibly ambitious and are fearless, confident leaders. That said, you can literally go anywhere in the world and make the most of your trip. Because you’re so go, go, go, take a trip this year that’ll force you to take things slow and savor every delicious moment.

This year, head to Bali.

This Indonesian island gives you the option to explore ancient sites and Hindu temples—like the cliffside Uluwatu Temple, Pura Ulun Danu Bratan or the Ubud Monkey Forest—and go on plenty of hikes, including climbing the popular Mount Batur. There’s plenty of shopping, dining and bars to check out too. But be sure to schedule in a healthy amount of time relaxing on the beach, from Seminyak to Sanur.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Paris, France

Taurus folk are meticulous planners. They take their time making decisions and are the sign to rely on to get shit done.

A dream trip for Tauruses might include a detailed itinerary in a non-chaotic environment where you feel in control of everything. So why not challenge yourself this year?

This year, take a trip to Paris. Sure, it sounds basic, but think about it: You can still plan what you want to see, but because it’s one of the most walkable cities in the world, it allows you to loosen the reins on that itinerary and wander the city. Go window-shopping, try all the crepes, eat bread, visit museums—just go with the flow.

Gemini (May 21 – June 21): Anywhere in Ireland

Geminis are skilled communicators, and they love learning and being informed. So unlike the previous two signs, we suggest taking a trip that allows you to soak up as much information as possible. This year, take a trip to literally anywhere in Ireland. For maximum interaction with the locals, visit the three cities that made it onto Condé Nast’s list of friendliest cities in the world: Cork, Galway and Dublin.

In Cork, spend the day at pubs and beer gardens or outdoors mingling with the locals and checking out the local art galleries. In Galway, visit the Spanish Arch and the Renaissance architecture of the green-domed Galway Cathedral; then, head to the 18th-century Eyre Square to mingle, listen to live Irish folk music and relax.

And finally, Dublin is where you’ll really get a major dose of history. Here, you’ll find the Dublin Castle, St. Patrick’s Cathedral and the National Museum of Ireland.

Cancer (June 22 – July 22): Krabi, Thailand

Cancers love to be comfortable. That’s why their homes are filled with candles and cozy throws, making it the perfect place to hibernate. This, however, leads Cancers never to leave their comfort zone. While Cancers do love a little adventure, the thought of heading into unfamiliar territory can be terrifying—unless it’s the ocean. Crabs love the water.

That’s why this year, it’s time to take a leap—to Krabi, Thailand.

Here, you’ll find plenty of beaches, including Railay Beach, to re-center yourself between outdoor activities like kayaking, taking a stroll through Thung Teao Forest Natural Park, climbing the 1,237 steps to get to the “footprint of the Buddha” and other activities.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22): Cartagena, Colombia

Leos are the life of the party. They love to entertain and be entertained and have zero trouble making new friends. You love adventure, so you’ve probably done your fair share of traveling.

So, this year, head to a city as colorful and vibrant as you are: Cartagena, Colombia.

Cartagena is a charming town on the Caribbean coast where you can do much more than soak up the sun at the beach. Immerse yourself in history, art and theater, and take in the vivid Spanish-Colonial houses of Old Town.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22): Machu Picchu, Peru

People love listening to Virgos speak. They’re clear, precise and engaging. They’re also incredibly organized, much like Tauruses. As an earth sign, Machu Picchu, Peru is the perfect place for you to visit this year.

Perched high in the Andes mountains, Machu Picchu was built in the 15th century and is comprised of so many interesting sites—like the Sun Gate, temple of the Sun, the Royal Tomb and the Fountains—your days will fly by.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22): Colmar, France

Libras like to surround themselves with beautiful things, and they particularly love to discover new eateries and read the latest books.

That said, Colmar, France, is an enchanting town straight out of a storybook. Wander down the cobblestone streets and gawk at the brightly hued early Renaissance buildings. Then, spend your nights relaxing with all the wine France has to offer.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21): Santorini, Greece

We won’t sugarcoat it; Scorpios are intense. They’re passionate and fiery, and yet they’re a water sign, like Cancers and Pisces. So Scorpios can usually go one of two ways: Embark on an adrenaline-filled adventure or unplug from it all.

We suggest combining the two.

This year, head on a trip to Santorini, Greece. Here, you can shut off your phone and wade in the crystal-clear waters, go cliff-jumping at Amoudi Bay, ride donkeys, climb an active volcano and so much more.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21): Easter Island, Polynesia

Born a natural traveler, is there anywhere a Sagittarius hasn’t been yet?

Sagittarius folk feel the need to take on a challenge, learn new languages and travel as far away from home as possible, which is why, this year, we suggest heading to Easter Island, a remote volcanic island in Polynesia.

Once you’ve wandered the island in search of all the moai—the oversize carved human figures scattered across the island—go zip lining, cave snorkeling and even horseback riding.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19): Venice, Italy

Capricorns are patient, resourceful travelers, and yet they still know how to have fun. In terms of what they seek, Capricorns love upscale, stylish trips. And it’s precisely why Venice, Italy, is calling your name this year.

Venice is beautiful and historical and as elegant as it gets. While there, be sure to visit St. Mark’s Basilica, check out Canale Grande, go on gondola ride, shop on Ponte di Rialto and more.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18): Siem Reap, Cambodia

Aquarius folk march to the beat of their own drum. As far as traveling goes, Aquarians enjoy spiritual, enlightening destinations.

This year, head to Siem Reap in Cambodia and immediately check out Angkor Wat, one of the largest religious monuments in the world—it’ll truly take your breath away. Other temples worth visiting include Beng Mealea, Koh Ker and Banteay Srey, a working monastery where you can actually hear monks chanting.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20): Mondsee, Austria

Pisces people are typically artistic, incredibly friendly and always willing to help others, making for fantastic travel partners. This year, embrace the element of water—you are a water sign, after all—and take a flight to one of the most tranquil places in the world: Mondsee, Austria.

Fans of The Sound of Music already know how breathtaking this town is, with its turquoise water bordered by snowcapped mountains. The most popular stop on a tour through Mondsee is the Basilica of St. Michael, the church shown in the aforementioned musical.

Originally posted on SheKnows.