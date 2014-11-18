StyleCaster
23 Stylish Brands That Offer Student Discounts

23 Stylish Brands That Offer Student Discounts

Kristen Bousquet
by
best student discounts online

When you’re in college or grad school, odds are saving money is a priority. After all, you’re paying more than enough for housing, tuition, food, and pretty much everything else. However, we’re also willing to bet that—just because you’re in school—looking amazing is also a priority. And that, friends, is where student discounts come into play.

Just by flashing your student ID or entering your university’s email address, you’ll get access to get some seriously amazing discounts from some of your favorite retailers like Urban Outfitters, ASOS, Apple, and Topshop—often between 10% and 20%, which can make the difference between being able to buy those amazing boots you’ve been eyeing and, well, not buying them.

To make your life easier, we’ve rounded up the best online and in-store student discounts from your favorite retailers around.

Koshka
Discount: 10%
How to get it: Sign up for Unidays and then enter the given code at checkout.

Club Monaco
Discount: 20%
How to get it: If online, sign up at this page and you’ll receive an email with a discount code to enter at checkout. If in stores, just flash your student ID!

Discount: 10% (sometimes more)
How to Get It: Sign up for Unidays and then enter the given code at checkout.

Discount: 15%
How to Get It: Sign up for Unidays and then enter the given code at checkout.

Jack Wills
Discount: 15%
How to Get It: Sign up for Unidays and then enter the given code at checkout.

Modcloth
Discount: 15%
How to Get It: Sign up for Unidays and then enter the given code at checkout.

All Saints
Discount: 10%
How to Get It: Sign up for Unidays and then enter the given code at checkout.

Apple
Discount: Depends on product
How to Get It: Visit Apple’s Education Pricing site, enter your school and see what your discount will be on each product.

Oasis
Discount: 15%
How to Get It: Sign up for Unidays and then enter the given code at checkout.

Karmaloop
Discount: 20%
How to Get It: Sign up for Unidays and then enter the given code at checkout.

Madewell
Discount: 15%
How to Get It: Show a valid school ID in stores for your discount.

Charlotte Russe
Discount: 10%
How to Get It: In stores, show your student ID at checkout for your discount.

Urban Outfitters
Discount: 10%
How to Get It: Sign up for Unidays and then enter the given code at checkout.

J. Crew
Discount: 15%
How to Get It: Show a valid school ID in stores for your discount.

The Limited
Discount: 15%
How to Get It: Show your valid school ID in stores only.

Boohoo
Discount: 10%
How to Get It: Sign up for Unidays and then enter the given code at checkout.

Levi’s
Discount: 15%
How to Get It: Sign up for Unidays and then enter the given code at checkout.

Dune London
Discount: 10%
How to Get It: Sign up for Unidays and then enter the given code at checkout.

Banana Republic
Discount: 15%
How to Get It: Flash your student ID in stores for your discount at checkout.

Ralph Lauren Rugby
Discount: 15%
How to Get It: Show your student ID at the Ralph Lauren store for a 15% off discount.

Missguided
Discount: 15%
How to Get It: Sign up for Unidays and then enter the given code at checkout.

Amazon Prime
Discount: Free 2-day shipping for 6 months
How to Get It: Sign up using this link and your university email address. You get 6 months free of Amazon Prime (a $71 value) then your subscription will be 50% off after the trial. You can cancel anytime.

Topshop
Discount: 10%
How to Get It: Visit this link and register at Student Beans to get your discount code to use online. In stores, you can simply show your student ID!

