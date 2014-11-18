23 Stylish Brands That Offer Student Discounts

When you’re in college or grad school, odds are saving money is a priority. After all, you’re paying more than enough for housing, tuition, food, and pretty much everything else. However, we’re also willing to bet that—just because you’re in school—looking amazing is also a priority. And that, friends, is where student discounts come into play.

Just by flashing your student ID or entering your university’s email address, you’ll get access to get some seriously amazing discounts from some of your favorite retailers like Urban Outfitters, ASOS, Apple, and Topshop—often between 10% and 20%, which can make the difference between being able to buy those amazing boots you’ve been eyeing and, well, not buying them.

To make your life easier, we’ve rounded up the best online and in-store student discounts from your favorite retailers around.



Koshka

Discount: 10%

How to get it: Sign up for Unidays and then enter the given code at checkout.





Club Monaco

Discount: 20%

How to get it: If online, sign up at this page and you’ll receive an email with a discount code to enter at checkout. If in stores, just flash your student ID!

ASOS

Discount: 10% (sometimes more)

How to Get It: Sign up for Unidays and then enter the given code at checkout.

Ann Taylor

Discount: 15%

How to Get It: Sign up for Unidays and then enter the given code at checkout.



Jack Wills

Discount: 15%

How to Get It: Sign up for Unidays and then enter the given code at checkout.



Modcloth

Discount: 15%

How to Get It: Sign up for Unidays and then enter the given code at checkout.



All Saints

Discount: 10%

How to Get It: Sign up for Unidays and then enter the given code at checkout.



Apple

Discount: Depends on product

How to Get It: Visit Apple’s Education Pricing site, enter your school and see what your discount will be on each product.



Oasis

Discount: 15%

How to Get It: Sign up for Unidays and then enter the given code at checkout.



Karmaloop

Discount: 20%

How to Get It: Sign up for Unidays and then enter the given code at checkout.



Madewell

Discount: 15%

How to Get It: Show a valid school ID in stores for your discount.



Charlotte Russe

Discount: 10%

How to Get It: In stores, show your student ID at checkout for your discount.



Urban Outfitters

Discount: 10%

How to Get It: Sign up for Unidays and then enter the given code at checkout.



J. Crew

Discount: 15%

How to Get It: Show a valid school ID in stores for your discount.



The Limited

Discount: 15%

How to Get It: Show your valid school ID in stores only.



Boohoo

Discount: 10%

How to Get It: Sign up for Unidays and then enter the given code at checkout.



Levi’s

Discount: 15%

How to Get It: Sign up for Unidays and then enter the given code at checkout.



Dune London

Discount: 10%

How to Get It: Sign up for Unidays and then enter the given code at checkout.



Banana Republic

Discount: 15%

How to Get It: Flash your student ID in stores for your discount at checkout.



Ralph Lauren Rugby

Discount: 15%

How to Get It: Show your student ID at the Ralph Lauren store for a 15% off discount.



Missguided

Discount: 15%

How to Get It: Sign up for Unidays and then enter the given code at checkout.

Amazon Prime

Discount: Free 2-day shipping for 6 months

How to Get It: Sign up using this link and your university email address. You get 6 months free of Amazon Prime (a $71 value) then your subscription will be 50% off after the trial. You can cancel anytime.

Topshop

Discount: 10%

How to Get It: Visit this link and register at Student Beans to get your discount code to use online. In stores, you can simply show your student ID!