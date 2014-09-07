The Best Street Style From NYFW (So Far!)

We all know that—for better or worse— the allure of New York Fashion Week isn’t simply the spectacle that takes place on designers’ runways, but the street style circus scene populated by editors, industry insiders, and enough bloggers to quite literally last a lifetime.

Now that the week is officially underway, it’s time to start highlighting inspiring outfits spotted on a variety of attendees. So far, it’s clear that the normcore movement is having a moment, with several insiders opting to forgo notice-me pieces in favor of sneakers, basic tees, and other basics.

That said, other folks did pull out the fashion stops, with statement items, and next-level accessories.

Click through the gallery above for some of the best street style from New York Fashion Week so far!