The Best Street Style From NYFW (So Far!)

We all know that—for better or worse— the allure of New York Fashion Week isn’t simply the spectacle that takes place on designers’ runways, but the street style
circus scene populated by editors, industry insiders, and enough bloggers to quite literally last a lifetime.
Now that the week is officially underway, it’s time to start highlighting inspiring outfits spotted on a variety of attendees. So far, it’s clear that the normcore movement is having a moment, with several insiders opting to forgo notice-me pieces in favor of sneakers, basic tees, and other basics.
That said, other folks did pull out the fashion stops, with statement items, and next-level accessories.
A '60s-inspired mini on the streets outside Lincoln Center.
Imaxtree
Stylist Nausheen Shah in a Marissa Webb outfit
Melodie Jeng/Getty Images
White on white with a western twist outside Lincoln Center.
Imaxtree
Student Mary Wang in a Tory Burch outfit, Fendi bag and Miu Miu shoes.
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
Street style at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Donald Bowers/Getty Images for Samsung
Stylist Megan Gray in a Zara top, Balenciaga shorts, Prada shoes and The Row sunglasses
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
Model Hanne Gaby Odiele in a Fubu t-shirt, Calvin Klein shorts and Nike sneakers
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
A lesson in how to layer slouchy separates at Lincoln Center.
Imaxtree
Stylist Megan Gray's amazing Balenciaga shorts
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
Grandpa Style founder Ashley Owens in a vintage t-shirt, custom trousers, vintage shoes and Ray Ban sunglasses
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
Denim overalls dressed up with a statement tee and studded shoes.
Imaxtree
Statement shoes and a midi skirt.
vincenzo grillo
A feminine, sheer skirt paired with masculine oxfords.
Imaxtree
Tank magazine fashion director Caroline Issa in all white outside Lincoln Center.
Imaxtree
Statement shoes with buckles and lace-up detailing outside Lincoln Center.
Imaxtree
Grade-school socks get a fashion spin.
Imaxtree
Stylist Natalie Joos in a sheer lace skirt outside Lincoln Center.
Imaxtree
Sheer lace details and one killer statement bag on Natalie Joos.
Imaxtree
Aimee Song of Song of Style mixes lengths with aplomb.
Imaxtree
Oh, and did we mention her killer lace-up sandals?
Imaxtree
Prints on textures on layers outside of Lincoln Center.
Imaxtree
Sometimes simpler is better—as in the case of this neutral, slinky dress and matching barely-there sandals.
Imaxtree
A boxy button down over a skirt over pants? No problem.
Imaxtree
Jeremy Scott's SpongeBob tunic for Moschino makes an appearance outside Lincoln Center.
Imaxtree
A crop top and some serious platforms outside Lincoln Center.
Imaxtree
Ripped jeans and a simple tee mixed with metallic details outside Lincoln Center.
Imaxtree
Model Nadja Giramata rocks a crop top like a pro.
Melodie Jeng/Getty Images
Issey Miyake pants and a Yves Saint Laurent bag
Timur Emek/Getty Images
NPhotographer Candice Lake
Melodie Jeng/Getty Images
Blogger Kristina Bazan wears a BCBG outfit with a Hermes purse
Melodie Jeng/Getty Images
Glamour Fashion News Director Jane Keltner de Valle in a Sportmax outfit with Celine shoes
Melodie Jeng/Getty Images
Model Irene Kim rocks a camo jacket (and matching hair)
Melodie Jeng/Getty Images
A white mini and a cool crop
Melodie Jeng/Getty Images
Jenna Lyons and Courtney Crangi outside Prabal Gurung
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
Jenna Lyons, Courtney Crangi, and Hannah Bronfman
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images