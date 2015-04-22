StyleCaster
25 Stylish Spring Sneakers to Shop This Season

25 Stylish Spring Sneakers to Shop This Season

25 Stylish Spring Sneakers to Shop This Season
Since we’re not all the gladiator sandals or Birkenstocks type, sneakers are our next best option when it comes to comfort. Luckily, the selection of spring sneakers in stores now are amazingly stylish, and comfy to boot.

Not only have sneaks been a hit on the street style scene (ahem, Stan Smiths), but top designers from Gucci to Stella McCartney have created their own takes on trainers that prove sneakers can be just as fashionable as a pair of heels this spring, when paired with anything from baggy jeans to a swingy dress.

Here, shop 25 amazing pairs of spring sneakers—at all price points.

Joshua Sanders LA Striped Slip On Sneakers, $325; at Intermix

Comme des Garcons Play Canvas High-Top Sneakers; $150 at saksfifthavenue.com

Kenzo Orange Tiger Print Sneakers; $240 at ssense.com

MICHAEL Michael Kors

Kristy leather-paneled canvas sneakers, $100; at Net-a-Porter

Fabric Plimsoll, $59.90; at Zara

Color Block Trainers, $87; at Front Row Shop

Kenneth Cole Lace Up Sneakers - Dewey Metallic Trainer; $120 at bloomingdales.com

Saint Laurent Court Classic Appliquéd Leather High-Tops, $795; at Net-a-Porter

Vans x & Other Stories Old Skool Leather Sneakers, $80; at & Other Stories 

Slip on Mule Sneakers, #24.90; at Forever 21

Adidas by Stella McCartney Adiero Sneakers; $190 at anthropologie.com

MIU MIU Metallic-Toe Sport Sneakers; $495 at barneys.com

Alexander Mcqueen Trainer; $175 at freepeople.com

ASOS DIP DYE Cut Out Flatform Sneakers; $40 at asos.com

Tory Burch 'Jesse' Perforated Sneaker; $165 at nordstrom.com

Champion Picnic; $50 at keds.com

ASOS DANCE WITH ME Pointed Sneakers; $45 at asos.com

Faux Leather Slip-Ons; $24.90 at forever21.com

Jeffrey Campbell Aleska Trainer - Metallic Daisy; $180 at nastygal.com

Cole Haan ZeroGrand Sneaker; $178 at colehaan.com

Gucci White Canvas Flora Trainer; $403.03 at profilefashion.com

Dolce Vita Zeplin Woven Slip-On Sneaker; $140 at nastygal.com

Keds® for kate spade new york Lace Up Sneakers - Kick Canvas; $75 at bloomingdales.com

Iggy Azalea x Steve Madden Rundown Leather Sneaker; $110 at nastygal.com

Ash Espadrille Flats - Zest Studded; $195 at bloomingdales.com

Joie 'Huxley' Slip-On Sneaker; $195 at nordstrom.com

Jeffrey Campbell Sarlo 3D Leather Slip-On Sneaker; $165 at nastygal.com

