25 Stylish Spring Sneakers to Shop This Season

Since we’re not all the gladiator sandals or Birkenstocks type, sneakers are our next best option when it comes to comfort. Luckily, the selection of spring sneakers in stores now are amazingly stylish, and comfy to boot.

Not only have sneaks been a hit on the street style scene (ahem, Stan Smiths), but top designers from Gucci to Stella McCartney have created their own takes on trainers that prove sneakers can be just as fashionable as a pair of heels this spring, when paired with anything from baggy jeans to a swingy dress.

Here, shop 25 amazing pairs of spring sneakers—at all price points.