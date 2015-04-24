StyleCaster
25 Stylish Spring Flats For Every Budget and Occasion

25 Stylish Spring Flats For Every Budget and Occasion

High heels have a time and place, but when it comes to dashing for the bus or running errands, flats win every time.

Once upon a time a stiletto or block heel was the hallmark of an upscale event, but today teaming a chic dress with fancy spring flats doesn’t let people know you missed the dress code–it lets them know you’re a fashion girl.

Right now is the perfect time to reevaluate your shoe game. Not only are there hundreds of fresh new styles landing in stores for the new season, but any minute now Spring’s temperatures will force you to retire your ankle boots to storage–and a girl’s gotta wear something.

Ahead you’ll find 25 ridiculously chic Spring flats to suit every budget and any occasion–trust us, you’ll never want to wear heels again. What are you waiting for? Click, click, people–those feet won’t dress themselves.

Jewel Slip-On Sandals, $79.90; at Zara

Tomas Maier Leather Sandals, $345; at Net-a-Porter

ASOS Meander Leather Loafers, $81; at ASOS

Buckled Leather Gladiator Sandals, $179; at Zara

Fynn Black Pony Flats, $80; at Tony Bianco

Printed Leather Flats, $100; at & Other Stories

Sandals, $34.95; at H&M

Fresh Zebra Pony Flats, $99.95; at Tony Bianco

Fig Lace-Up Sandals, $65; at Topshop

Slip-On Leather Sandals, $96.33; at COS

Pour la Victoire Rowan Leather Fringe Sandal, $175; at Nordstrom

Ancient Greek Sandals Kategida Leather Sandals, $184; at MATCHESFASHION.COM

Shoes, $34.95; at H&M

Daniele Michetti Lace-Up Leather Point-Toe Flats, $695; at Net-a-Porter

ASOS Darrell Pom Pom Plimsolls, $40; at ASOS

Alexander Wang Jac Mesh and Leather Slides, $425; at Net-a-Porter

Tomas Maier Palm-Print Espadrilles, $395; at MATCHESFASHION.COM

Studded Slip-On Flat Sandals, $49.90; at Zara

Smoking Slipper, $65; at Soludos

Marni Crystal-Embellished Satin Flatform Sandals, $855; at MATCHESFASHION.COM

Encrusted Leather Flats, $150; at & Other Stories

Sandals, $34.95; at H&M

Dalmation Leather Flats, $150; & Other Stories

Chiara Ferragni Pop Corn and Cola Espadrille, $325; at Luisa Via Roma

Malta Shoe, $69.95; at Steve Madden

