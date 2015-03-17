50 Insanely Perfect Spring Dresses—at Every Single Price Point

The best part about spring’s arrival—aside from getting a break from subzero temperatures—is the fashion. Or, specifically, killer spring dresses. As we peel off those winter layers and store those bulky coats, cold-weather gear gets to be replaced by cute, light, fun frocks. And, after months spent hibernating under woolen layers and giant snow boots, there’s something cathartic about stepping out in breezy dresses.
Whether you’ve got big plans this season and need a new cocktail dress, or you’re simply hunting for a cheap little somthin’ to get you in the mood for summer, we’ve rounded up 50 of the best spring dresses for every budget—sorted by price from low to high, natch. Keep clicking to get shopping.
Zara long-sleeve dress ($39.90; available at Zara).
Zara tie-neck dress ($59.90; available at Zara).
Front Row Shop asymmetric pleated dress ($62; available at Front Row Shop).
Nasty Gal Net Worth mesh dress ($68; available at Nasty Gal).
Pixie Market pin stripe shirt dress ($69; available at Pixie Market).
ASOS embellished high neck dress ($81; available at ASOS).
Darccy Vintage boho lace dress ($97; available at ASOS).
Nasty Gal Catherine cape dress ($88; available at Nasty Gal).
Nasty Gal fringe dress ($88; available at Nasty Gal).
Nasty Gal Blocked Out dress ($98; available at Nasty Gal).
Zara printed front pleat dress ($99.90; available at Zara).
Zara embroidered long dress ($99.90; available at Zara).
Y.A.S Malle shirt dress ($105; available at ASOS).
Raga lace off-the-shoulder dress ($110; available at Forever 21).
ASOS premium scuba halter midi dress ($117; available at ASOS).
After Party Vintage Tie the Knot dress ($128; available at Nasty Gal).
Pixie Market Pearl Jam dress ($132; available at Pixie Market).
COS dress with pleated skirt ($135; available at COS).
Pixie Market Ikat off the shoulder dress ($155; available at Pixie Market).
Free People Golden Era dress ($165; available at Free People).
Free People Luna Lace dress ($168; available at Free People).
ASOS jacquard bandeau midi dress ($171; available at ASOS).
ASOS cluster embellished skater dress ($171; available at ASOS).
Cameo layered dress ($178; available at Nasty Gal).
Talulah dress ($180; available at Talulah).
Whistles Tillie strappy dress ($180; available at Whistles).
For Love and Lemons Precioso dress ($194; available at Shopbop).
Cameo Night Tale striped dress ($230; available at Nasty Gal).
ASOS dress ($215; available at ASOS).
Landmark Draped dress ($280; available at Shona Joy).
Installation bustier midi dress ($295; available at Shona Joy).
International Scoring dress ($320; available at Alice McCall).
Berlin sheer asymmetric dress ($340; available at Shona Joy).
Needle & Thread embellished georgette mini dress ($360; available at Net-a-Porter).
Needle & Thread embellished tulle mini dress ($360; available at Net-a-Porter).
Étoile Isabel Marant cotton-muslin dress ($365; available at Net-a-Porter).
BCBGMaxAzria Sophea sleeveless tiered-skirt mini dress ($368; available at BCBGMAXAZRIA).
Talulah dress ($380; available at Talulah).
Étoile Isabel Marant cotton-muslin dress ($395; available at Net-a-Porter).
Boss Orange iridescent midi dress ($417; available at ASOS).
Thakoon Addition cotton-trim dress ($450; available at Net-a-Porter).
Alice & Olivia silk maxi dress ($595; available at Nordstrom).
Tibi strapless dress ($650; available at Shopbop).