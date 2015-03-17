50 Insanely Perfect Spring Dresses—at Every Single Price Point

The best part about spring’s arrival—aside from getting a break from subzero temperatures—is the fashion. Or, specifically, killer spring dresses. As we peel off those winter layers and store those bulky coats, cold-weather gear gets to be replaced by cute, light, fun frocks. And, after months spent hibernating under woolen layers and giant snow boots, there’s something cathartic about stepping out in breezy dresses.

Whether you’ve got big plans this season and need a new cocktail dress, or you’re simply hunting for a cheap little somthin’ to get you in the mood for summer, we’ve rounded up 50 of the best spring dresses for every budget—sorted by price from low to high, natch. Keep clicking to get shopping.