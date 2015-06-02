StyleCaster
Share

The Best Red Dresses From the CFDA Red Carpet—Modeled by Our Girl Sew Sketchy!

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Best Red Dresses From the CFDA Red Carpet—Modeled by Our Girl Sew Sketchy!

by
32 Shares
The Best Red Dresses From the CFDA Red Carpet—Modeled by Our Girl Sew Sketchy!
5 Start slideshow

 

From Karlie Kloss‘ plunging polka-dot Diane von Furstenberg gown to Natasha Poly‘s sultry Michael Kors, red dresses were clearly the hottest thing on the red carpet at the 2015 CFDA Awards Monday night.

MORE: Get Fit With Sew Sketchy’s Fashion Yoga Poses 

Our resident animated fashion girl, Sew Sketchy, worked all night to handpick her five absolute favorites—and modeled them herself. (She even managed to get her hands on Jemima Kirke‘s jaw-dropping red Rosie Assoulin ensemble, after the designer snagged the coveted Swarovski Award for Womenwear.)

Click through to see Sew Sketchy’s favorite red dresses from the CFDA Awards last night—and how she looks wearing ’em!

Love this? Check out more original work from StyleCaster Creators now!

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 5

Jemima Kirke pretty much won the red carpet with this dramatic two-piece by Rosie Assoulin, one of the night's big winners.

As if the sleeves on this custom Michael Kors dress weren't stunning enough, model Natasha Poly showed off her toned legs with a dramatic high slit.

Things got drmatic on the red carpet when "Empire" actress Taraji P. Henson arrived in this high-slit, backless Vera Wang.

While some polka dot dresses might read a bit too "Minnie Mouse," there's nothing cutesy about this sexy plunging DVF number worn by supermodel Karlie Kloss.

The stunning wide sleeves on this dress—worn by Dannijo co-founder Danielle Snyder—are giving us serious 70's vibes.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Best CFDA After-Party Snaps

The Best CFDA After-Party Snaps
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share