The Best Red Dresses From the CFDA Red Carpet—Modeled by Our Girl Sew Sketchy!

From Karlie Kloss‘ plunging polka-dot Diane von Furstenberg gown to Natasha Poly‘s sultry Michael Kors, red dresses were clearly the hottest thing on the red carpet at the 2015 CFDA Awards Monday night.

Our resident animated fashion girl, Sew Sketchy, worked all night to handpick her five absolute favorites—and modeled them herself. (She even managed to get her hands on Jemima Kirke‘s jaw-dropping red Rosie Assoulin ensemble, after the designer snagged the coveted Swarovski Award for Womenwear.)

Click through to see Sew Sketchy’s favorite red dresses from the CFDA Awards last night—and how she looks wearing ’em!

