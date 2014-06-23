These 10 Sites Let You Buy Designer Bags for Less

With the right bag, you can rule the world. A great bag can elevate any outfit and lift any bad mood. The caveat? They’re expensive, and only getting more so. That’s why intel on where to buy designer bags for less is some pretty powerful knowledge.
Sure, you can head to typical department stores and troll the sale racks or wait for a style you like to get marked down, but this method doesn’t always work. For starters, there’s a lot of waiting involved, and certain designer labels have made it so their merchandise will never, ever go on sale (ahem, Chanel). This makes it increasingly alluring to look for deals elsewhere, which—despite what you might think—abound online.
One thing to keep in mind: When buying luxury goods on the web, it’s key to know exactly what you’re getting and who you’re getting it from since, well, it’s the internet. However, there are plenty of reputable places that’ll sell you the real thing.
Read on for the 10 best places to buy designer bags for less.
Originally published June 2014. Updated July 2017.
The Outnet
Launched by Net-a-Porter in 2009, this online designer outlet has been an excellent source of scoring must-have designer bags for less—sometimes over 50% off—from labels like Alexander Wang, Valentino, Diane von Furstenberg, Maison Martin Margiela, Anya Hindmarch, and more.
TJ Maxx
Not-so-savvy shoppers always feign shock when they hear that TJ Maxx stocks designer brands, but we've seen Prada, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu and Chloe in stores, but not every location carries these labels. The website, however, has a revolving selection of jaw-dropping brands, such as Céline, Valentino (there's a big selection of Rockstud styles, Gucci, Givenchy, Saint Laurent, Stella McCartney, and more. Stock is limited and they sell extremely fast—we spotted this Gucci canvas shoulder bag—$1,850 at retail—for $1399.99, and it'll be gone soon.
Overstock.com
Head to Overstock for a revolving stock of designer bags for less—most are discounted between 20% and 30%—by brands like Prada, Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Céline, Burberry, and Fendi. Free shipping, too!
Bluefly
One of the first online designer-for-less websites, Bluefly can still be counted on its small but steady selection of high-end bags at a considerable discount. Right now, the site features styles by Prada, Dior, Rebecca Minkoff, Furla, Gucci, Longchamp, and Louis Vuitton.
Luxe DH
This sleek site offers a variety of very gently-used high-end bags for less from all the big players (Louis Vuitton, Hermes, Chanel, Dior, Goyard, Balenciaga,Gucci and more). What's really good (or bad depending on your financial views) about this site is the fact that buyers can choose to pay upfront, or pay in monthly increments.
Flash sale sites
Hautelook, Rue La La, and other flash sale sites are an excellent—if competitive—source to score a staggering variety of designer bags for less from brands like Marc Jacobs, Diane von Furstenberg, Alexander Wang, Kate Spade, Tumi, Prada, and more. Members sign up and get a daily email about will be sold that day, and most sales start daily at 11 a.m. or 12 p.m. and only run for a limited amount of time.
Fashionphile
This site—one of the leading source in the secondary market for luxury bags—buys and sells a enormous selection of pre-owned vintage, rare, and limited-edition styles from brands like Chanel, Givenchy, Louis Vuitton, Céline, Proenza Schouler, Hermes, and others. Even better: It tells shoppers exactly how much they'd buy the bag back for, should you decide to sell it down the line.
Etsy
Head to Etsy if you're specifically looking for pre-owned vintage designer bags—new stuff isn't permitted—from designers like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, MCM, Prada, Coach, YSL, Chanel, and others. Prices vary by seller, but searching pays off.
Belk
While you won't find ultra high-end labels on this site—the online presence of the affordable Southern department store—you will find a variety of designer bags for less from mid-range recognizable brands like Coach, Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren, Cynthia Rowley, Brahmin, and Tommy Hilfiger.