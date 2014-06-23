These 10 Sites Let You Buy Designer Bags for Less

With the right bag, you can rule the world. A great bag can elevate any outfit and lift any bad mood. The caveat? They’re expensive, and only getting more so. That’s why intel on where to buy designer bags for less is some pretty powerful knowledge.

Sure, you can head to typical department stores and troll the sale racks or wait for a style you like to get marked down, but this method doesn’t always work. For starters, there’s a lot of waiting involved, and certain designer labels have made it so their merchandise will never, ever go on sale (ahem, Chanel). This makes it increasingly alluring to look for deals elsewhere, which—despite what you might think—abound online.

One thing to keep in mind: When buying luxury goods on the web, it’s key to know exactly what you’re getting and who you’re getting it from since, well, it’s the internet. However, there are plenty of reputable places that’ll sell you the real thing.

Read on for the 10 best places to buy designer bags for less.

Originally published June 2014. Updated July 2017.