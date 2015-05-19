StyleCaster
The Broke Girl’s Guide to Cheap Summer Sunglasses

by
20 Start slideshow

 

You don’t need us to tell you that today’s retail landscape makes it a cinch to look as though you’ve shelled out serious cash on key trends and seasonal must-haves—without having to sacrifice your budget. One area where we’re especially keen on saving? Sunglasses.

MORE: 7 Reasons Why Money Can’t Buy You Style

Sunglasses are to summer what boots are to winter—in other words, an absolute necessity—but if you browse various department stores and retailers, you might find yourself facing a serious case of sticker shock encountering numbers like $500. Yes, $500, for something that you’ll inevitably end up losing in a cab, or breaking at the beach.

Luckily, the amount of seriously cool, on-trend shades out there that cost less than a night out—less than a latte, in some cases—is vast. Here, we’ve rounded up 20 of our faves—from classic aviators to fashion-forward cat-eye and pastel styles. And they’re all under $50. Yes, $50.

 

 

1 of 20

Le Specs 'Rabbit Hole' Cheetah Sunnies, $49; at Koshka

Classic Mirrored Aviator Sunglasses, $5.90; at Forever 21

Red and Coral Resin Sunglasses, 25.90; at Zara

Faux Wood Retro Sunglasses, $12.95; at Gap

Quay Australia Encounter Sunglasses, $45; at ASOS

Spitfire Teddy Boy 2 Sunglasses, $39; at Forever 21

Steve Madden S5401 Shades, $40; at Steve Madden

Jeepers Peepers Cat Eye Sunglasses, $33; at ASOS

Floral Sunglasses, $7.95; at H&M

Double Bridges Sunglasses, $12; at Chic Nova

Aviator Sunglasses, $7.95; at H&M

Mink Pink Up and Away Pink Sunglasses, $52; at Pixie Market 

Spitfire 'Yazhoo' Sunnies, $37; at Koshka

Spielberg Tech Hollywood Shades, $30; at Nasty Gal

Sunglasses, $19.99; at Modcloth

Mixed Sunglasses, $29.99; at Mango

Tort Bank Round Sunglasseses, $11; at Dorothy Perkins

River Island BROWN TORTOISE SHELL RETRO SUNGLASSES, $32; at River Island

Classic Aviators, $29.99; at Mango

Glitter Cateye Sunglasses, $36; at Topshop

